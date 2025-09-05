Politics

Romania backs additional sanctions on Russia, says president Nicușor Dan

05 September 2025

President Nicușor Dan said on Thursday, September 4, that Romania supports the adoption of additional sanctions against Russia, stressing the need to maintain strong transatlantic unity in the face of Moscow’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine. 

His statement came during a videoconference meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing,” chaired by French president Emmanuel Macron and UK prime minister Keir Starmer.

“Very good & substantive meeting today of the Coalition of the Willing, presided by president Emmanuel Macron and prime minister Keir Starmer. I commend the hard work and the progress achieved on delivering robust security guarantees for Ukraine,” Dan said in a message posted on X, noting that transatlantic unity and coordination represent “our strength in front of Russia.”

The Romanian leader welcomed the participation of US representatives at the meeting, underlining that Washington’s involvement continues to be crucial in efforts to secure a ceasefire and achieve lasting peace in Ukraine.

“We need to keep pressure on Russia as it continues to show that it does not want peace. Regrettably, it only understands the language of strength, and we must act accordingly. Romania supports the adoption of additional sanctions,” president Dan said. “Strong security for Ukraine and further consolidating NATO’s posture on the Eastern Flank and at the Black Sea go hand in hand.”

Nicușor Dan also reaffirmed Romania’s commitment to supporting Moldova’s democratic and European path, which he described as essential for the stability of Eastern Europe.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nicusor Dan on X)

