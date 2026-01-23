The Celebration of the Élysée Treaty at the Internationale Deutsche Schule Bukarest (iDSBU) – 63 Years of the Power of Dialogue
The Ambassadors of France and Germany met at the Internationale Deutsche Schule Bukarest (iDSBU) to mark 63 years since the signing of the Élysée Treaty, using the anniversary not only as a commemorative occasion, but also as a starting point for a timely discussion on the responsibility of communication in a Europe facing disinformation and the modern phenomenon of fake news.
The event highlighted a fundamental lesson of European history: words matter. The way a message is formulated, conveyed, and understood can build peace or fuel conflict. This responsibility does not belong solely to diplomacy or political leaders, but has direct implications for how societies function and cooperate.
Sometimes, history is not changed by major decisions, but by unfinished sentences. In the past, an incomplete diplomatic dispatch was enough to ignite a war. Clarity was missing, and the consequences were irreversible. For this very reason, responsibility in communication is not a matter of form, but a prerequisite for stability.
Within the dialogue hosted at iDSBU, this topic was approached from an educational and civic perspective. Responsibility in communication was discussed as an essential competence in a world where information circulates rapidly and the line between truth and manipulation becomes increasingly blurred. Open, respectful, and fully articulated communication is not merely a matter of good manners, but a condition for authentic dialogue and cooperation.
The history of Franco-German relations offers a compelling example in this respect. In 1870, a truncated diplomatic communication — the famous Ems Dispatch — fueled national pride and accelerated the outbreak of the Franco-Prussian War. The issue was not the absence of dialogue, but the lack of clarity. An incomplete piece of information, transmitted in a tense context, changed the course of history. This lesson remains relevant today, in an era in which fake news can influence perceptions, decisions, and relations between states.
Less than a century later, Europe chose the exact opposite path.
Students played a central role in the event, transforming the dialogue into a dynamic learning experience. Through their questions and the communication topics they raised, they demonstrated engagement, critical thinking, and a genuine desire to better understand how history, communication, and contemporary realities intersect. The question-and-answer session (Q&A) provided an open framework for dialogue, in which both ambassadors responded with availability, clarity, and openness, encouraging free thinking and an authentic exchange of ideas.
Conclusion
More than six decades after the signing of the Élysée Treaty, the relevance of this historic moment lies not only in the past, but in how its values can be translated into the present. In an era marked by information overload and fake news, the ability to formulate clear, complete, and responsible messages becomes an essential competence.
The event hosted at the Internationale Deutsche Schule Bukarest (iDSBU) demonstrated that education and dialogue can create a meaningful framework in which European history is connected to current challenges.
