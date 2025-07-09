Romanian Social Democrats turn increasingly dissenting to government's fiscal policy

Sorin Grindeanu, the interim leader of the Social Democratic Party PSD, the largest member of the ruling coalition by the number of lawmakers, expressed discontent with the government not taking into consideration his party's fiscal policy proposals, accused the government took "dubious" decision on gambling operators' taxation, and urged prime minister Ilie Bolojan to include in the second fiscal package measures to better regulate the multinational companies and cryptocurrency trading.

PSD leader Grindeanu said his party will soon decide on how to continue its activity within the ruling coalition.

The Social Democrats are turning increasingly dissenting to the dominant role played by prime minister Ilie Bolojan and refuse any responsibility for the fiscal slippage that took place during the term of the PSD PM Marcel Ciolacu. The party's rhetoric already included populist messages such as a focus on the multinational companies that should be better regulated under the second fiscal package.

"We are the largest party in the coalition. I believe the PSD's proposals should be taken into consideration to a larger degree if [the other parties in the coalition] want us as partners. I repeat, I do not believe that the deficit is being corrected by imposing health insurance contributions on war veterans. I do not believe that the deficit is being corrected by imposing CASS on political prisoners, former political prisoners. These are excessive measures. That is why I am taking this constructive approach: we will come up with proposals, I hope that they will be better taken into account. Moreover, in the coming days, we will consult within the party on how we will manage and approach the next period politically," stated Grindeanu, as quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Sorin Grindeanu also said that PSD wants to address cryptocurrency trading taxation and "the taxation of amounts transferred outside the country by multinationals" in the second fiscal package.

PM Bolojan announced the second package will particularly address the privileges of the top public servants in state companies' Boards and in centralised regulators of financial, energy and telecom markets.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)