Politics

Romania’s far-right opposition takes steps to suspend president Iohannis

15 January 2025

The Romanian far-right opposition party Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) filed a request to summon the lawmakers on January 20-24 to begin the procedures for suspending president Klaus Iohannis from office, Digi24 reported. AUR is backing the initiative of the Party of Young People (POT) in this regard.

Since the procedures are rather complex, involving a public referendum and the green light from the Constitutional Court (CCR) that already suggested Iohannis should stay in office, the move has a rather political dimension aimed at keeping the tension high ahead of the repeated presidential elections.

Romania’s Constitutional Court, in its December 6, 2024, ruling on the cancellation of the presidential elections, indicated that president Iohannis would stay in office until a new president is elected and can replace him.

However, the opposition – including the far-right parties but also reformist USR – objects to the constitutional provision invoked by the CCR when indicating that Klaus Iohannis should stay in office. In turn, they opt for the head of the Senate to take over the Presidency.

According to the schedule agreed by the leaders of the ruling coalition, Romania should hold presidential elections again in May

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ilona Andrei)

