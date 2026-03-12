Romanian Allview Auto launches 4City urban electric car with 300 km range, drivable from age 16

Allview Auto, the electric mobility division of the Romanian company Visual Fan, announced the launch of a new compact electric car designed for urban use. The new model, called 4City, offers a driving range of up to 300 kilometers and can be driven starting at age 16.

The vehicle expands the company’s electric lineup following the success of the CityZEN model, which became a segment leader in Romania in 2025. According to the company, the 4City is aimed at daily urban mobility and combines compact dimensions with features rarely seen in its category.

The new car includes a fully metal body, two front airbags, four doors, and fast-charging capability. It is available with two battery options: a standard 16.2 kWh battery offering a range of up to 205 km, and an optional 25 kWh battery that extends the range to up to 300 km.

Fast charging can bring the battery from 30% to 80% in about 30 to 45 minutes, depending on the configuration, the company said.

Allview Auto said the model also includes safety and technology features such as stability control systems, a multimedia system with 360-degree cameras, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, wireless charging, and keyless start.

The vehicle has a five-door configuration with four seats and a flexible trunk capacity ranging from 123 to 745 liters. Designed for city use, the compact dimensions aim to make parking and maneuvering easier in crowded urban areas.

“By launching the 4City model, we continue to develop the Allview Auto portfolio and take another important step toward urban electric mobility,” said Adrian Vișan, Deputy General Manager of Visual EV Distribution.

“For many parents, the idea of their teenagers starting to drive is an important moment, and safety becomes essential. That is why we integrated elements such as the fully metal body, front airbags, and stability systems to provide more protection and peace of mind on every journey,” he added.

The 4City model will start at EUR 12,890 plus VAT through the company’s dealer network.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)