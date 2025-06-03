Politics

President Nicușor Dan reaffirms Romania's support for Ukraine during B9 summit

03 June 2025

Romanian president Nicușor Dan reaffirmed Romania's continued support for Ukraine and commitment to strengthening bilateral relations during a meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the B9 summit held in Vilnius on June 2.

"Romania will continue to stand with Ukraine and further deepen bilateral ties for the benefit of the two peoples," Dan said during the meeting, according to a statement released after the summit. 

President Zelensky expressed gratitude for Romania's ongoing backing, particularly in relation to Ukraine's aspirations to join the European Union and NATO.

"The Ukrainian people continue to show great courage in defending our shared values of freedom and democracy. A just and lasting peace can only be achieved through strength," president Dan posted on his official X account following the meeting.

Dan also confirmed he would attend the Ukraine – Southeastern Europe Summit in Odessa on June 11 at the invitation of president Zelensky. 

"It's a protocol discussion on the sidelines of a summit, but I will most likely go to the summit in Odessa on June 11, where we will discuss this," he told reporters in Vilnius.

Asked, in Vilnius, whether Romania would be more transparent regarding military aid granted to Ukraine in the future, he remained evasive.

"I don't know, I haven't been able to assess up to this point what the benefits are, what the risks are. In any case, Romania will continue to support Ukraine because it's about our security. It's one thing to be in the existing situation, with a neighbour on the Eastern border, Ukraine, with whom we have a treaty since 1997, and it's a different thing to have Russia or a country, Ukraine, that becomes [a Russian proxi like] Belarus," the head of state said, quoted by Digi24.

Following the bilateral talks, president Zelensky acknowledged Romania's unwavering stance. 

"I thank Nicușor Dan for ensuring that Ukraine can count on Romania's continuous support, support for Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO, and confirming the president's personal participation in the Ukraine – South-East Europe Summit to be held in Odesa," he stated in a Facebook post, which also featured a video of the two leaders.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)

Politics

