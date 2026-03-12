Romania, Ukraine sign strategic partnership declaration during Zelensky’s visit to Bucharest

Romania and Ukraine signed a strategic partnership declaration on Thursday, March 12, during Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s official visit to Bucharest. Romanian leader Nicușor Dan said the agreement marks a new stage in bilateral relations, including plans for joint drone production in Romania.

Speaking at a joint press conference at Cotroceni Palace, Dan said the two countries had historically experienced periods of mistrust but that relations changed after the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, News.ro reported. He said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to security and cooperation in this part of Europe.

“The two countries are committing to mutual trust in what they can achieve together, as well as to shared responsibility for this part of Europe, for its citizens and for the entire region,” Nicușor Dan said.

During their meeting in Bucharest, the two leaders discussed the war in Ukraine and Romania’s continued support for Kyiv, as well as military cooperation between the two countries. One of the signed documents refers to the joint production of drones in Romania, according to the Romanian president.

Moreover, Dan also reaffirmed Romania’s diplomatic support for Ukraine within the European Union and NATO, backing coordinated international efforts to support Kyiv. Talks also covered cross-border connectivity projects, economic cooperation, and possible energy partnerships.

Further on, the Romanian president said discussions also addressed Ukraine’s EU accession process and the protection of the Romanian minority in Ukraine. According to Dan, Kyiv provided assurances regarding the continued operation of Romanian-language schools and respect for the community’s rights.

Nicușor Dan also invited Volodymyr Zelensky to attend the upcoming Bucharest Nine (B9) Summit scheduled to take place in the Romanian capital in May.

Ukrainian president Zelensky, in turn, thanked Romania for its support since the start of the war. He said Russia remains an aggressor that invests heavily in destabilizing other states and continues to launch missile attacks against Ukraine.

He said talks with Dan focused on expanding cooperation between the two countries and strengthening regional security, especially in the current geopolitical context.

“Today, the discussions focus first and foremost on how we can cooperate more, including in the economic field, for the security of our states,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader added that the documents signed in Bucharest represent an important step in deepening cooperation between Romania and Ukraine. He pointed to opportunities for joint projects in areas such as energy infrastructure and Black Sea oil exploitation, saying Romania and Ukraine have strong economic potential and that the new partnership is mutually beneficial.

He also referred to cooperation on drone production and on the SAFE component.

“Now, after the start of a new war in the Middle East, it is very clear that the security of every nation is extremely important. The United States and more than 10 countries in Europe and the Middle East have already turned to Ukraine and asked for our help in shooting down drones,” Zelensky also stated.

This is the second visit the Ukrainian president has made to Romania, the first taking place in October 2023. After his meeting with president Nicușor Dan, Volodymyr Zelensky is also scheduled to meet prime minister Ilie Bolojan and visit the F-16 pilot training center at the 86th Air Base “Lieutenant Aviator Gheorghe Mociorniță” in Fetești.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)