Romanian PM says fiscal measures deliver results as budget revenues rise and spending falls

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan said the government’s fiscal consolidation measures are beginning to show results, citing a 12.5% rise in state budget revenues and a drop in personnel spending in the third quarter, among other indicators. He pointed to the improving figures and stronger market confidence as signs that Romania is “on the right path.”

In a message posted on social media on Wednesday, November 19, Bolojan reported a 12.5% increase in budget revenues in the third quarter compared to the same period last year, climbing from RON 79.2 billion to RON 89.1 billion.

Income tax collections rose by 16.5%, VAT revenue increased by 14.8%, and excise duties were up 11%. Social contributions expanded by 8.5%, generating an additional RON 4 billion.

The prime minister also highlighted continued reductions in personnel spending, which fell by RON 630 million between July and September. In October alone, personnel expenditures dropped to RON 13.6 billion from RON 14.23 billion a year earlier, contrasting with a roughly 10% rise recorded in the first half of the year.

“Despite all the difficulties, we have unlocked and renegotiated the EU funds under the PNRR program, accelerating payments in the second half of the year. Thus, EUR 2.62 billion was paid out between January and June, and EUR 1.45 billion between July and September,” Ilie Bolojan said.

Moreover, he added, financial conditions have improved since the government took office. The one-month ROBOR rate fell from 6.82% in late June to 5.81%, while borrowing costs declined across all maturities and currencies. Yields on five- and ten-year RON-denominated bonds dropped by more than 50 basis points, and EUR-denominated bonds fell by up to 78 basis points.

“The reduction in interest rates translates into significant savings that are being used for investments, education, or healthcare,” the PM commented.

He also cited a recent European Commission report showing investment becoming the primary driver of Romania’s economy, with further acceleration expected in 2026–2027 as EU-funded projects advance.

The government forecasts the budget deficit will narrow to 6.2% in 2026.

“I am fully confident that if we maintain this course, Romania will succeed in reaching its potential, and the lives of Romanians will be predictable and prosperous,” Ilie Bolojan said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)