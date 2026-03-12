Romanian developer One United Properties buys land near Nashville for first US project

Romanian real estate developer One United Properties (BVB: ONE) announced that it entered the United States market after completing its first land acquisition in the Nashville metropolitan area. The company plans to develop a residential project of 42 townhouses in Franklin, Tennessee.

The initiative is designed to establish a presence in “selected US micro-markets,” the company said.

The move follows a multi-year analysis of international markets conducted by the company since 2020. According to One United Properties, the US was the first market that met its investment criteria, offering strong liquidity, market scale, and a development environment supported by institutional investors.

“This first acquisition is a measured step to establish a presence on the American market and build practical market knowledge, not a broad geographic expansion. We are starting with a controlled-size project, under clear investment criteria and strict capital discipline, and we will only scale as execution and returns meet our standards,” said Victor Căpitanu, co-founder and co-CEO of One United Properties.

The newly acquired site in Williamson County covers 4.53 acres (18,332 sqm), with two additional adjacent plots under contract that will bring the total development area to about 6.39 acres (25,859 sqm).

The project planned, called One Liberty Pike, will include 42 townhouses and a clubhouse with a total buildable area of nearly 10,000 square meters and an estimated gross development value of around USD 60 million.

The company said it will initially focus on the Nashville metropolitan area as its main execution market, citing strong population growth and a shortage of housing in the region. Franklin, where the project will be built, is considered one of the most attractive residential submarkets in the area.

At the same time, One United Properties is exploring additional opportunities in the Miami metropolitan area, which it has identified as a parallel growth market.

The company said any future investments in the United States will follow a phased approach while Romania remains its core market.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)