Politics

Romania currently “rebuilding trust” with the US to rejoin Visa Waiver program, minister says

31 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is currently rebuilding its bilateral relations with the United States with the aim of rejoining the Visa Waiver program after the Trump administration removed it from the list of partner countries, according to foreign minister Oana Ţoiu.

During an interview given on Wednesday, July 30, the minister noted that efforts are being made for Romania to rejoin the Visa Waiver program.

“There was a very big setback, and of course, the initial shock regarding the situation in Romania was also part of it, as well as a change in the United States’ agenda during the transition from president Joe Biden’s mandate to president Donald Trump’s,” she said, according to Digi24.

The minister also added that Romania “could also have done a better job” in arguing for its case to international partners. At the moment, the Romanian government is “rebuilding trust” with its external partners, she said.

“There are a few things we’ve already done that matter. For example, Romania’s participation in the joint declarations at the NATO and European Union level, and declarations that condemn the Russian Federation’s hybrid attacks, interference in democratic processes, and disinformation campaigns that have been present on Romanian territory, but also in other member states or the Republic of Moldova. These were moments that strengthened Romania’s credibility,” emphasized Oana Ţoiu.

When pressed for a date when Romania could rejoin the Visa Waiver program, the minister said that discussions are still being organized at the governmental level.

In May 2025, the United States Department of Homeland Security announced that it had rescinded Romania's Visa Waiver Program designation "to protect the integrity of the Visa Waiver Program and ensure border and immigration security."

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Romania currently “rebuilding trust” with the US to rejoin Visa Waiver program, minister says

31 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is currently rebuilding its bilateral relations with the United States with the aim of rejoining the Visa Waiver program after the Trump administration removed it from the list of partner countries, according to foreign minister Oana Ţoiu.

During an interview given on Wednesday, July 30, the minister noted that efforts are being made for Romania to rejoin the Visa Waiver program.

“There was a very big setback, and of course, the initial shock regarding the situation in Romania was also part of it, as well as a change in the United States’ agenda during the transition from president Joe Biden’s mandate to president Donald Trump’s,” she said, according to Digi24.

The minister also added that Romania “could also have done a better job” in arguing for its case to international partners. At the moment, the Romanian government is “rebuilding trust” with its external partners, she said.

“There are a few things we’ve already done that matter. For example, Romania’s participation in the joint declarations at the NATO and European Union level, and declarations that condemn the Russian Federation’s hybrid attacks, interference in democratic processes, and disinformation campaigns that have been present on Romanian territory, but also in other member states or the Republic of Moldova. These were moments that strengthened Romania’s credibility,” emphasized Oana Ţoiu.

When pressed for a date when Romania could rejoin the Visa Waiver program, the minister said that discussions are still being organized at the governmental level.

In May 2025, the United States Department of Homeland Security announced that it had rescinded Romania's Visa Waiver Program designation "to protect the integrity of the Visa Waiver Program and ensure border and immigration security."

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 July 2025
Macro
Romania’s Economic Sentiment Indicator plunges to lowest post-pandemic level in July
31 July 2025
Environment
Bucharest General Council greenlights protected nature area status for Petricani Meadow
30 July 2025
Politics
Romanian president backs government in reforming magistrates’ retirement age and pensions
30 July 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Electrica lists largest issue of green corporate bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
29 July 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange marks historic milestone as BET index climbs above 20,000 points
29 July 2025
Events
Kent Nagano, Gidon Kremer, Leonidas Kavakos, Kirill Gerstein among musicians joining Bucharest's George Enescu Philharmonic for concerts in upcoming season
29 July 2025
Politics
Romania to raise retirement age for magistrates to 65 years, cap pensions
29 July 2025
Sports
World Aquatics Championships: Romanian swimmer David Popovici takes gold in 200m freestyle race in Singapore