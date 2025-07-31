Romania currently “rebuilding trust” with the US to rejoin Visa Waiver program, minister says

Romania is currently rebuilding its bilateral relations with the United States with the aim of rejoining the Visa Waiver program after the Trump administration removed it from the list of partner countries, according to foreign minister Oana Ţoiu.

During an interview given on Wednesday, July 30, the minister noted that efforts are being made for Romania to rejoin the Visa Waiver program.

“There was a very big setback, and of course, the initial shock regarding the situation in Romania was also part of it, as well as a change in the United States’ agenda during the transition from president Joe Biden’s mandate to president Donald Trump’s,” she said, according to Digi24.

The minister also added that Romania “could also have done a better job” in arguing for its case to international partners. At the moment, the Romanian government is “rebuilding trust” with its external partners, she said.

“There are a few things we’ve already done that matter. For example, Romania’s participation in the joint declarations at the NATO and European Union level, and declarations that condemn the Russian Federation’s hybrid attacks, interference in democratic processes, and disinformation campaigns that have been present on Romanian territory, but also in other member states or the Republic of Moldova. These were moments that strengthened Romania’s credibility,” emphasized Oana Ţoiu.

When pressed for a date when Romania could rejoin the Visa Waiver program, the minister said that discussions are still being organized at the governmental level.

In May 2025, the United States Department of Homeland Security announced that it had rescinded Romania's Visa Waiver Program designation "to protect the integrity of the Visa Waiver Program and ensure border and immigration security."

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)