President Nicușor Dan leads political trust survey in Romania, followed by Ilie Bolojan and George Simion

A new national poll conducted by INSCOP Research between May 26–30 shows newly elected president Nicușor Dan leading the trust rankings among Romanian political figures, followed by former interim president Ilie Bolojan and far-right leader George Simion (AUR).

According to the survey, 47% of respondents expressed a high or very high level of trust in Nicușor Dan, with 98.5% reporting they were familiar with the current president.

Ilie Bolojan (Liberal, PNL) ranked second, earning 42.2% trust and a notoriety score of 92.4%, while AUR leader George Simion followed with 33.9% trust and 98.8% notoriety.

UDMR’s president Kelemen Hunor came next with 26.7% trust and 77.9% notoriety, a record high in INSCOP polling for the long-time politician. Former prime minister Victor Ponta registered 20% trust, followed by Timișoara mayor Dominic Fritz (USR) with 16.4% and transport minister Sorin Grindeanu (Social Democrat, PSD) with 12.9%.

The data reflects not only general public sentiment but also notable differences between political party electorates. Among AUR voters, George Simion commands overwhelming trust (83%), with Victor Ponta a distant second (15%) and others like Ilie Bolojan, Nicușor Dan, and Sorin Grindeanu each garnering around 6%.

In contrast, PSD voters show strong trust in Nicușor Dan (63%), Ilie Bolojan (58%), and Victor Ponta (52%), while George Simion and Dominic Fritz receive just 12%.

PNL voters express high levels of trust in both Nicușor Dan (85%) and Ilie Bolojan (83%), followed by Kelemen Hunor (61%) and Dominic Fritz (36%). George Simion trails far behind at just 6%.

Among USR voters, Nicușor Dan remains the dominant figure with 94% trust, ahead of Ilie Bolojan (85%) and Dominic Fritz (48%). Other figures, including Victor Ponta and George Simion, attract minimal trust from this group.

The poll surveyed 1,150 respondents aged 18 and over, using CATI (telephone interviews) and stratified sampling to ensure national representation across key demographic categories. The margin of error is ±2.9% at a 95% confidence level.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)