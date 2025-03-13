Romanian university SNSPA announces Nobel Peace Prize nomination for Donald Trump

The National University of Political Studies and Public Administration (SNSPA) in Romania has announced its decision to initiate the procedures for nominating US president Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. The university's Senate approved the move on Thursday, March 13, citing Trump's efforts in "promoting global peace and stability."

SNSPA Rector Remus Pricopie stated that the nomination recognizes Donald Trump's diplomatic initiatives, including "his actions to ease tensions in Gaza, his innovative efforts to achieve a just peace in Ukraine, and his constant commitment to maintaining balance among the world's key geopolitical actors."

In its official statement, the Romanian university specifically highlighted Trump's efforts to facilitate diplomatic solutions to end the war in Ukraine while upholding state sovereignty and Euro-Atlantic values. Ensuring peace in the Black Sea region, safeguarding Ukraine's sovereignty, and securing nearby nations were described as crucial objectives for global stability.

According to SNSPA, as Romania's School of Governance, it is its duty "to acknowledge and support initiatives that promote peace and dialogue."

"Donald Trump is an unconventional politician who does not follow traditional patterns but remains focused on achieving his ultimate goal. Since that goal is peace - translated into security, respect between nations, and citizens' prosperity - this effort must be recognized and supported globally," Pricopie said.

SNSPA also announced plans to invite other universities, both national and international, to join the initiative.

SNSPA is led by Rector Remus Pricopie, who has played a significant role in political events over the past year, G4media.ro noted. Last week, he filed a complaint against the candidacy of Călin Georgescu, which led to the Central Electoral Bureau banning him from running in the presidential elections.

Additionally, last year, SNSPA petitioned the Constitutional Court, requesting a rerun of the first round of the presidential elections following the declassification of CSAT documents. As a result of SNSPA's request, the top court ruled to annul the elections.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tommy Jeffers/Dreamstime.com)