Donald Trump names Darryl Nirenberg as next US Ambassador to Romania

President Donald Trump announced on social media that Darryl Nirenberg will be the next US Ambassador to Romania, pending Senate confirmation. Nirenberg, who brings four decades of foreign policy experience, is expected to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries and promote American interests abroad.

“I am pleased to announce that Darryl Nirenberg will serve as the next United States Ambassador to Romania. Darryl has 40 years of Foreign Policy experience, including as Counsel to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee,” Donald Trump announced on Truth Social.

“A proud graduate of Colgate University, and the George Washington University School of Law, Darryl has been, and will continue to be, a tireless fighter for my America First Agenda. He will help us strengthen our ties with Romania, support our Military partnership, and promote and defend America’s Economic and Security Interests abroad. Congratulations Darryl!”

Nirenberg, who is married and has two children, must still undergo confirmation hearings in the US Senate before assuming his post in Bucharest, according to Digi24.

The announcement was welcomed in Bucharest. Ana Birchall, presidential advisor for strategic partnerships and foreign affairs, congratulated Nirenberg and praised the decision as a positive step for Romanian-American relations.

"Excellent news for Romania and our Strategic Partnership with the United States," Birchall wrote on Facebook. "Congratulations, Darryl! Welcome to beautiful Romania!”

The US Embassy in Bucharest announced the retirement of Ambassador Kathleen Kavalec on Tuesday, May 20. In her place, Michael Dickerson, currently Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy, has assumed the role of Chargé d'affaires ad interim until Darryl Nirenberg’s arrival.

(Photo source: Photovs/Dreamstime.com)