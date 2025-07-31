Politics

Bucharest mayoral elections expected in November after presidential win left seat vacant

31 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s governing coalition agreed on July 30 to hold local elections for Bucharest Mayor in November, although the exact date has not yet been set, Ziarul Financiar reported. The mayoral seat became vacant after former mayor Nicuşor Dan won the presidential election in May.

On the same day, president Nicuşor Dan met with the Save Romania Union (USR) candidate for the seat, Cătălin Drulă. During a press conference, the president appeared to indicate support for Drulă, highlighting his expertise in urban transport. 

“I discussed with Mr. Drulă many things, especially related to transport in Bucharest. You know that he is passionate about this issue,” Dan said.

He also acknowledged the coalition’s ongoing discussions on the election date, adding that Drulă “sure” has the profile to be mayor of the capital.

Meanwhile, the National Liberal Party (PNL) is reportedly considering Ciprian Ciucu, the current mayor of District 6, as its candidate. Ciucu was re-elected in the previous local elections with over 70% of the vote. 

(Photo: Remus Grigore/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Politics

Bucharest mayoral elections expected in November after presidential win left seat vacant

31 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s governing coalition agreed on July 30 to hold local elections for Bucharest Mayor in November, although the exact date has not yet been set, Ziarul Financiar reported. The mayoral seat became vacant after former mayor Nicuşor Dan won the presidential election in May.

On the same day, president Nicuşor Dan met with the Save Romania Union (USR) candidate for the seat, Cătălin Drulă. During a press conference, the president appeared to indicate support for Drulă, highlighting his expertise in urban transport. 

“I discussed with Mr. Drulă many things, especially related to transport in Bucharest. You know that he is passionate about this issue,” Dan said.

He also acknowledged the coalition’s ongoing discussions on the election date, adding that Drulă “sure” has the profile to be mayor of the capital.

Meanwhile, the National Liberal Party (PNL) is reportedly considering Ciprian Ciucu, the current mayor of District 6, as its candidate. Ciucu was re-elected in the previous local elections with over 70% of the vote. 

(Photo: Remus Grigore/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 July 2025
Macro
Romania’s Economic Sentiment Indicator plunges to lowest post-pandemic level in July
31 July 2025
Environment
Bucharest General Council greenlights protected nature area status for Petricani Meadow
30 July 2025
Politics
Romanian president backs government in reforming magistrates’ retirement age and pensions
30 July 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Electrica lists largest issue of green corporate bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
29 July 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange marks historic milestone as BET index climbs above 20,000 points
29 July 2025
Events
Kent Nagano, Gidon Kremer, Leonidas Kavakos, Kirill Gerstein among musicians joining Bucharest's George Enescu Philharmonic for concerts in upcoming season
29 July 2025
Politics
Romania to raise retirement age for magistrates to 65 years, cap pensions
29 July 2025
Sports
World Aquatics Championships: Romanian swimmer David Popovici takes gold in 200m freestyle race in Singapore