Bucharest mayoral elections expected in November after presidential win left seat vacant

Romania’s governing coalition agreed on July 30 to hold local elections for Bucharest Mayor in November, although the exact date has not yet been set, Ziarul Financiar reported. The mayoral seat became vacant after former mayor Nicuşor Dan won the presidential election in May.

On the same day, president Nicuşor Dan met with the Save Romania Union (USR) candidate for the seat, Cătălin Drulă. During a press conference, the president appeared to indicate support for Drulă, highlighting his expertise in urban transport.

“I discussed with Mr. Drulă many things, especially related to transport in Bucharest. You know that he is passionate about this issue,” Dan said.

He also acknowledged the coalition’s ongoing discussions on the election date, adding that Drulă “sure” has the profile to be mayor of the capital.

Meanwhile, the National Liberal Party (PNL) is reportedly considering Ciprian Ciucu, the current mayor of District 6, as its candidate. Ciucu was re-elected in the previous local elections with over 70% of the vote.

(Photo: Remus Grigore/ Dreamstime)

