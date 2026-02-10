Two Cambridge School of Bucharest students secure places at the University of Cambridge

News from Companies

Cambridge School of Bucharest (CSB) has announced that two of its students have been offered places at the University of Cambridge for the current academic year, marking another significant milestone in the school’s long-standing tradition of academic excellence and international university success.

The offers, among the most competitive in global higher education, reflect both the individual achievements of the students and the strength of the academic pathways offered at Cambridge School of Bucharest. This is not the first time CSB students have progressed to the world-renowned UK university. Since 2016, four CSB graduates have gone on to study at the University of Cambridge, alongside one student who secured a place at the University of Oxford. In addition, a CSB graduate is currently studying at Stanford University in the United States further underlining the school’s global reach and academic credibility.



Engineering and student leadership



One of the Cambridge offers has been secured by Ilinca, Head Girl of the Class of 2026, who will study Engineering at the University of Cambridge. Her achievement has been described by the school as a moment of immense pride for the entire CSB community.



Throughout her years at Cambridge School of Bucharest, Ilinca has consistently demonstrated strong academic goals combined with strong leadership and personal integrity. Her approach to learning has been characterised by curiosity, independence, and perseverance, qualities that are central to success in a demanding field such as engineering.



Beyond the classroom, Ilinca has pursued her interest in engineering independently, exploring advanced engineering texts and research papers, including work on hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. This research directly informed her practical projects in CSB’s STEM Club, where she applied theory to real-world challenges. Alongside her academic commitments, she has achieved both Bronze and Silver awards in the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, reflecting her dedication to personal development, service, and resilience.



Ilinca also independently studied Additional Mathematics at IGCSE level, achieving an outstanding A*, further highlighting her academic ambition and ability to manage complex workloads.



Her success stands as an example of how academia, intellectual curiosity, and leadership can work together to produce exceptional outcomes.

“Through strong academic support from teachers who continually challenged me to improve, alongside tailored university guidance and enriching opportunities such as the STEM Club, CSB helped me develop the depth, confidence, and ambition required for a successful Cambridge application.” – Ilinca, Year 13 Head Girl

A future in medicine at Cambridge



The second offer has been secured by Maia, who has been admitted to study Medicine at the University of Cambridge, one of the most competitive and prestigious programmes in the world. This is the second time since 2022 that a CSB student has received an offer to study Medicine at the University of Cambridge.



Maia is a member of Cambridge School of Bucharest’s very first International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) cohort and has distinguished herself both academically and through her commitment to creativity, activity, and service (CAS). Her journey reflects not only academic excellence but also compassion, leadership, and a strong sense of social responsibility.



Among her many initiatives, Maia organised a Science Fair at a rural and under-serviced school in Călărași County, aimed at inspiring young learners to engage with STEM subjects. She also played a leading role in establishing CSB’s annual Science Fairs, initiatives that continue to encourage curiosity and scientific thinking across the school community.



Her achievements demonstrate the breadth of skills and values nurtured through the IB pathway, particularly for students aspiring to careers in highly competitive fields such as medicine.

“CSB has provided me with a strong academic foundation and sustained opportunities for building my extracurricular profile, including presenting at the Swiss Youth Forum, participating in Olympiads, and initiating the school Science Fair, all of which have prepared me for a successful application to Cambridge.” - Maia, Year 13 IBDP student.

Multiple pathways, shared success



Cambridge School of Bucharest offers both A Level and International Baccalaureate (IBDP) pathways in its Sixth Form, and the success of this year’s university offers highlights a core philosophy of the school: while students may choose different academic routes, the destination remains the same: access to top universities worldwide.



The school attributes these outcomes to a combination of high-calibre teaching, personalised university and career guidance, strong extracurricular programmes, and a supportive peer environment. Students are encouraged to develop academically while also building independence, resilience, and a global outlook.

"It is a joy to see our students’ hard work rewarded with Cambridge offers, a milestone that speaks to their academic rigour and their roles as compassionate leaders within our secondary school. Their success is a direct result of their eagerness to look beyond the curriculum, consistently seizing opportunities to lead, volunteer, and grow." – Jonathan Wragg, Head of Secondary

"Maia’s offer to study Medicine at the University of Cambridge is a remarkable achievement, reflecting both her academic excellence and a two-year journey deeply rooted in service and leadership. As part of CSB’s first IB Diploma cohort, she shows how the IB pathway at CSB cultivates curiosity, resilience, and social responsibility (supporting students to thrive while shaping their own success)". – Alexandra Dache, Ph.D., IB Coordinator

This academic year has already proven to be an exceptional one for university offers at CSB. Alongside the two University of Cambridge offers, CSB’s current Year 13 students have received places at leading institutions which include nine of the top ten universities listed in both The Times’ and The Guardian’s best UK university rankings for 2026. Among these are University College London (UCL), the University of St Andrews, the University of Bath, the University of Warwick, the University of Durham, and the University of the Arts London. Adding to this prestigious list, this cohort has also received a placement at the University of Toronto and multiple offers from Bocconi University, with further offers expected as the academic year progresses.



As CSB continues to celebrate offers from some of the world’s most prestigious universities, the message is clear: success is not an exception but a tradition. With graduates progressing to institutions such as Cambridge, Oxford, Stanford, and other leading universities across Europe and beyond, Cambridge School of Bucharest continues to position itself as a key contributor to Romania’s international education landscape.



Success is our tradition. Find our more about Cambridge School of Bucharest.



*This is a press release.