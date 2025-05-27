Politics

Former far-right presidential candidate Călin Georgescu retires from Romanian politics

27 May 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Călin Georgescu, the far-right populist who surprisingly emerged as the first-round winner of last year's annulled presidential elections, announced Monday evening in a video message on social media that he is stepping away from active political life to focus on his family, which he says needs "peace and especially health" after a tumultuous period.

Georgescu was barred from running again in the repeat May 2025 presidential elections. He thus backed the candidacy of George Simion, the leader of the far-right party AUR, who lost the election to Nicușor Dan, the former mayor of Bucharest, who ran as an independent.

"I am now focusing all my attention and energy on my family," Georgescu said, adding that he is not part of any political party and does not intend to join or lead one. 

He also ruled out launching any new political platform or seeking public office, describing his decision as a "responsible choice made out of respect for the Romanian people and the current national context."

Further on, Georgescu stated that he would now be a "passive observer of public and social life" and thanked both his supporters and critics, noting that differing opinions are part of a healthy democracy.

Călin Georgescu is currently under judicial supervision and being investigated for six offenses, including attempted incitement against the constitutional order, spreading false information, continuous false statements, and initiating or supporting fascist, racist, xenophobic, or antisemitic organizations. He is also accused of publicly promoting the cult of individuals responsible for crimes against humanity and war crimes, as well as promoting fascist and Legionary ideologies.

According to prosecutors, Georgescu allegedly plotted a plan to destabilize Romania with the help of mercenary groups led by Horațiu Potra, following the Constitutional Court's decision to annul the 2024 presidential election.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Former far-right presidential candidate Călin Georgescu retires from Romanian politics

27 May 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Călin Georgescu, the far-right populist who surprisingly emerged as the first-round winner of last year's annulled presidential elections, announced Monday evening in a video message on social media that he is stepping away from active political life to focus on his family, which he says needs "peace and especially health" after a tumultuous period.

Georgescu was barred from running again in the repeat May 2025 presidential elections. He thus backed the candidacy of George Simion, the leader of the far-right party AUR, who lost the election to Nicușor Dan, the former mayor of Bucharest, who ran as an independent.

"I am now focusing all my attention and energy on my family," Georgescu said, adding that he is not part of any political party and does not intend to join or lead one. 

He also ruled out launching any new political platform or seeking public office, describing his decision as a "responsible choice made out of respect for the Romanian people and the current national context."

Further on, Georgescu stated that he would now be a "passive observer of public and social life" and thanked both his supporters and critics, noting that differing opinions are part of a healthy democracy.

Călin Georgescu is currently under judicial supervision and being investigated for six offenses, including attempted incitement against the constitutional order, spreading false information, continuous false statements, and initiating or supporting fascist, racist, xenophobic, or antisemitic organizations. He is also accused of publicly promoting the cult of individuals responsible for crimes against humanity and war crimes, as well as promoting fascist and Legionary ideologies.

According to prosecutors, Georgescu allegedly plotted a plan to destabilize Romania with the help of mercenary groups led by Horațiu Potra, following the Constitutional Court's decision to annul the 2024 presidential election.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

27 May 2025
Tech
Orange Romania brings 5G SA technology to the Danube Delta
27 May 2025
Environment
Reuters: Romania, other member states pressuring EU to weaken deforestation restrictions
27 May 2025
Politics
Former far-right presidential candidate Călin Georgescu retires from Romanian politics
27 May 2025
Politics
Romanian Senate passes bill punishing initiators of fascist, legionary organizations with prison
27 May 2025
Politics
King Charles sends message of congratulations to Romania’s new president Nicușor Dan
26 May 2025
Transport
Bucharest among Europe's worst cities for child-friendly transport, study finds
26 May 2025
Politics
Nicușor Dan officially takes office as president of Romania, begins term with call for reform
26 May 2025
Politics
Romania's newly elected president Nicușor Dan visits Poland to back pro-EU presidential candidate