Former far-right presidential candidate Călin Georgescu retires from Romanian politics

Călin Georgescu, the far-right populist who surprisingly emerged as the first-round winner of last year's annulled presidential elections, announced Monday evening in a video message on social media that he is stepping away from active political life to focus on his family, which he says needs "peace and especially health" after a tumultuous period.

Georgescu was barred from running again in the repeat May 2025 presidential elections. He thus backed the candidacy of George Simion, the leader of the far-right party AUR, who lost the election to Nicușor Dan, the former mayor of Bucharest, who ran as an independent.

"I am now focusing all my attention and energy on my family," Georgescu said, adding that he is not part of any political party and does not intend to join or lead one.

He also ruled out launching any new political platform or seeking public office, describing his decision as a "responsible choice made out of respect for the Romanian people and the current national context."

Further on, Georgescu stated that he would now be a "passive observer of public and social life" and thanked both his supporters and critics, noting that differing opinions are part of a healthy democracy.

Călin Georgescu is currently under judicial supervision and being investigated for six offenses, including attempted incitement against the constitutional order, spreading false information, continuous false statements, and initiating or supporting fascist, racist, xenophobic, or antisemitic organizations. He is also accused of publicly promoting the cult of individuals responsible for crimes against humanity and war crimes, as well as promoting fascist and Legionary ideologies.

According to prosecutors, Georgescu allegedly plotted a plan to destabilize Romania with the help of mercenary groups led by Horațiu Potra, following the Constitutional Court's decision to annul the 2024 presidential election.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)