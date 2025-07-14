Politics

Romania’s PM Ilie Bolojan elected president of the Liberal Party

14 July 2025

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan, the only candidate for the position of president of the National Liberal Party (PNL) in Romania, was elected to this position on July 12 at the party's Congress. 

Bolojan served as interim PNL head after Nicolae Ciuca resigned following his failure in the presidential elections last November. During his term as interim president, his seat was held by Cătălin Predoiu.

Ten candidates ran for the four positions of first vice president. Cătălin Predoiu, Adrian Veştea, Nicoleta Pauliuc, and Ciprian Ciucu were elected for these positions.

Of the four first vice presidents, two - Cătălin Predoiu and Ciprian Ciucu - already held this position as interims. Adrian Veştea held the position of interim secretary general.

The new PNL president has proposed Dan Motreanu as Secretary General. He is to be validated in the first meeting of the party's National Political Bureau, according to Ilie Bolojan.

(Photo source: Facebook/Partidul Naţional Liberal)

(Photo source: Facebook/Partidul Naţional Liberal)

