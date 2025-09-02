Ursula von der Leyen in Romania: “You help keep Europe safe in the air and waters of the Black Sea”

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen praised Romania's strategic role in securing NATO's eastern flank during a visit to Constanța and the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base on Monday, September 1, declaring that the country "helps keep Europe safe in the air and waters of the Black Sea."

Speaking alongside Romanian president Nicușor Dan, von der Leyen underscored Romania's importance as both a military hub and a resilient democracy on the front line of Russian pressure. She highlighted Bucharest's resistance to disinformation campaigns and its steadfast support for Ukraine and Moldova, calling Romania a "key asset for European security."

"Over the past months, Romania has shown the impressive resilience of its democracy and its institutions. You have successfully countered attempts of disinformation and manipulation. You are very strong ironclad and reliable supporters of Ukraine and Moldova. You resist intimidations that are usually part of Moscow's playbook, and this only makes your resilience stronger," Ursula von der Leyen said.

The Commission chief also outlined new EU defense commitments, including the EUR 800 billion package running until 2030. A central part of this is the EUR 150 billion SAFE instrument for joint procurement of military equipment, which Romania has already joined. She said the funds could also be used to bolster Ukraine's defense industry and stressed that Brussels would soon present a roadmap to close capability gaps by 2030.

Ursula von der Leyen pledged that the EU's next budget would dramatically boost defense spending, with proposals to triple border security funding, increase defense investment fivefold, and expand military mobility tenfold, with a strong focus on maritime capabilities.

She also paid tribute to Moldova, which marked its Independence Day last week, and vowed continued EU support for its European path.

In his turn, president Nicușor Dan noted Romania's position at the heart of the Black Sea security architecture, pointing to major projects under the SAFE program at both the Kogălniceanu Air Base and Constanța port. He said the initiative would not only strengthen European defense but also give Romania's defense industry new opportunities to produce equipment locally.

"We live in complicated times, with pressure from Russia, and therefore European solidarity is important," he said.

Looking ahead, Dan said Romania's offshore gas projects, due to start in 2027, would enhance energy security for both the country and Europe.

He also welcomed the EU's adoption of a Black Sea strategy and proposed that its planned security hub be based in Constanța.

Moreover, the Romanian president also underlined Constanța port's role in Ukraine's eventual reconstruction, describing it as a vital gateway connecting the Black Sea to Western Europe via the Danube.

"European solidarity is crucial in these complicated times," Dan said, thanking von der Leyen for the EU's consistent backing.

The trip marked Ursula von der Leyen's first visit to Romania since the inauguration of president Nicușor Dan.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Eduard Vînătoru)