Politics

Survey: Majority of Romanians think govt should maintain balance between EU and US

12 March 2026

Over 50% of Romanians consider that Romania should maintain a balance between the European Union and the United States as the two blocs are increasingly at odds under the Trump administration, according to the most recent INSCOP survey.

The other half of the population is more divided. Roughly 22.7% of respondents believe that Romania should align more with the position of the European Union, while 22.1% consider that it should strengthen the relationship with the United States.

Overall, the data reflect a social expectation for an autonomous foreign policy within Western alliances, in which Romania remains firmly anchored in the West but tries to maximize its particular interests in the diplomatic maneuvering space between its main partners, according to INSCOP experts.

“Romanians do not perceive the relationship with the EU and that with the US as mutually exclusive alternatives, but as complementary pillars of the country’s security and prosperity. This preference suggests a structurally pro-Western orientation, but at the same time a sensitivity to the risks of geopolitical polarization, which pushes public opinion toward balanced solutions rather than rigid alignments,” said INSCOP director Remus Ștefureac.

The idea of maintaining a balance between the EU and the US is supported in a higher proportion by PSD and PNL voters, by women, by people over 60 years old, by those with higher education, by residents of small urban areas, and by employees in the public sector.

In contrast, the opinion that Romania should align more with the position of the European Union is supported especially by PNL and USR voters, young people under 30, people with higher education, and residents of Bucharest. 

On the other hand, strengthening the relationship with the United States is supported mainly by AUR voters, men, people with primary education, and residents of rural areas.

The data are part of the Informat.ro – INSCOP Research Barometer, 8th edition, conducted between March 2–6, 2026. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Skypixel|Dreamstime.com)

Normal

