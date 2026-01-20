Train yourself in ESG: Join CES ESG Institute – Romania’s First Private Corporate ESG Program

News from Companies

In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, mastering sustainability is the ultimate edge. Companies that integrate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles into their strategy are not only building trust with clients and partners but also future proofing their operations. Recognizing this need, BUCHAREST CENTER FOR ECONOMY & SOCIETY (CES Bucharest) launches CES ESG Institute, the first fully private corporate learning program in Romania dedicated entirely to ESG.

CES ESG Institute learning program is designed for forward-thinking organizations that want more than theory. Over the course of nine months, participants engage in meticulously structured modules, gaining practical skills that can be applied immediately, from strategic decision-making to day-to-day operations and communications. This is not just learning, it’s a transformative journey that equips teams to become drivers of sustainability and corporate performance.



Led by some of Romania’s most recognized business and sustainability leaders, the program brings together experts who have shaped ESG strategies at top companies. Participants will learn directly from executives such as Petronela Despoiu, Corporate Credit Risk Division Coordinator at Banca Transilvania; Daniela Beleș, Sustainability Performance Manager at Holcim; Alexandru Chiriță, CEO of Electrica; Mihai Toader-Pasti, ESG Expert & Strategist, Founder of DearNeighbour & Towards0; Oana Vîlceanu, Head of Sustainability Strategy & Impact, Stratos; Magdalena Caramilea, Sustainability Director, Autonom, Ana-Maria Iordache, Legal Partner D&B David & Baias. Their insights provide a real-life, insider perspective on implementing ESG in a real-world corporate environment.



Investing in ESG education through CES ESG Institute is more than skill development—it’s a strategic move that enhances your company’s reputation, builds trust across the value chain and contributes directly to sustainable growth.



Now is the moment to position your company at the forefront of ESG leadership. Empower your team, transform your strategy and lead the change, secure your place at CES ESG Institute today.



Explore the full program, learn about the lecturers and register here: CES ESG Institute



