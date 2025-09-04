Politics

Romania is a “key pillar of European security," says António Costa during visit to Bucharest

04 September 2025

European Council president António Costa praised Romania as a cornerstone of Europe's defense during a visit to Bucharest on Wednesday, September 3, stressing that the security of the European Union depends on the resilience of its Eastern border.

"All Europeans know very well that our security depends on the security on our Eastern border. And Romania is a key pillar of European security. We will all stand for your security, as we know very well that our security depends on Romanian security," Costa said after talks with Romanian president Nicușor Dan.

He also commended Bucharest for its "unwavering support to Ukraine" and for its role in safeguarding European stability as Russia's war grinds on.

The remarks highlight growing recognition in Brussels of Romania's strategic weight. Sharing borders with both Ukraine and Moldova, the country has emerged as a frontline state in Europe's response to Russian aggression, hosting NATO forces and serving as a vital hub for regional security coordination.

President Nicușor Dan welcomed Costa's visit as a signal of European solidarity "in a complicated period for Europe." He underlined Romania's position on NATO's Eastern flank and said discussions focused on the EU's Black Sea strategy, plans for a European security hub in the region, and the need to counter hybrid threats.

The two leaders also tackled upcoming EU budget negotiations. While Costa stressed the need for a budget "fit for purpose" to sustain policies on competitiveness and security, Dan noted the importance of ensuring that less developed member states retain opportunities to grow their economies.

Both presidents reaffirmed support for EU enlargement, particularly regarding Moldova. Costa described Moldova's reform drive as a "key opportunity for all of us" and said the bloc could formally open accession talks after the country's elections later this month.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen also traveled to Romania early this week for a visit to Constanța and the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base. Also speaking alongside president Nicușor Dan, she pointed to Romania's importance as both a military hub and a resilient democracy on the front line of Russian pressure, calling Romania a "key asset for European security."

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Politics

