Romanian president Nicușor Dan saluted the Gaza peace agreement for bringing "much-needed hope for peace and stability in the region." In a post on social media, the president highlighted Romania's continued support for a lasting peace in the Middle East.

"I warmly welcome the agreement on the ceasefire and the safe return of all Israeli hostages from Gaza," president Nicușor Dan wrote on X.

He also referred to the "valuable efforts and leadership" of US president Donald Trump, alongside Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey.

The deal was scheduled to be signed by representatives of Israel and Hamas on Thursday, October 9. According to BBC, the plan stipulates that Gaza will be "deradicalized" and redeveloped for the benefit of its people, leaving the Hamas organization outside of any position of power.

If approved by the Israeli government, the deal would see all Israeli hostages - around 20 - and some Palestinian prisoners released, entry of aid into Gaza, and the withdrawal of the Israeli military to an agreed-upon line. The Israel Defense Forces said it has already begun preparations to "adjust deployment lines," according to BBC sources.

Donald Trump's plan for Gaza was presented during a conference on Monday, September 29. It has been accepted by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and has been forwarded to the terrorist organization Hamas as well.

Leaders from around the world reacted positively to the deal. Spain, a staunch pro-Palestinian country, said it opens the way for dialogue "but also justice and memory." Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas welcomed the Gaza deal, saying he hoped it would be a prelude to reaching a two-state solution.

Romania, along with European partners, has organized several humanitarian missions to Gaza, evacuating and treating people in need of medical care along with their family members during the war.

