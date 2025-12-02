President Nicușor Dan acknowledges corruption in Romania, says public discontent is justified

President Nicușor Dan used his National Day speech on Monday, December 1, to offer a blunt view of Romania, which he said is still “a corrupt country,” but noting that the situation has improved over the past 20 years. Speaking at the Cotroceni Palace reception, he said Romanians are justified in feeling that the state lacks the will to fight corruption and in being frustrated when “corrupt people give moral lessons on television.”

In his speech, the president urged citizens to view Romania’s current moment with “balance and lucidity.” He acknowledged that living standards have declined compared to last year, but stressed that conditions remain far better than two decades ago and more favorable than in several neighboring countries.

“Romania is a corrupt country, and Romanians are right when they say they do not see a will from the state to fight corruption, and they are also right to be outraged when corrupt people appear on television to give them moral lessons. Still, we are less corrupt than we were 20 years ago,” he stated.

“It is also true that all the corruption during this period has held us back. We could have been much further along and living much better than we do today. It is also true that in recent months we have not seen corruption at the top of the Romanian state.”

Further on, Dan pointed to persistent weaknesses in core public systems, calling the education system “weak to very weak” despite areas of excellence, and describing the healthcare system as “far from where it could have been” given the significant public funds invested. Still, he noted early signs of progress, including the construction of new hospital buildings financed through the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility.

Turning to the economy, the president praised the dynamism of the private sector, which he said has managed to double Romania’s GDP in the last decade. However, he warned of a large trade deficit and the absence of a coherent economic policy. He also emphasized that Romania has kept its schedule for OECD accession.

Nicușor Dan also referred to the cancellation of the 2024 presidential elections as a setback that raised doubts about Romania’s democratic stability among both citizens and international partners. He said that authorities now have evidence of illegal influence in those elections and of a decade-long disinformation campaign led by Russia in Romania and Europe. However, he noted that a complete report on the events of the previous year has yet to be released.

Further on, the president highlighted Romania’s position within the European Union, noting that the country has received around EUR 100 billion in EU funding but has not always made its voice heard in Brussels. He cited the Schengen case as an example of Romania being “clearly wronged,” while stressing that the country has recently shown greater maturity in negotiations on technical matters.

Dan also referred to the departure of around 5 million Romanians in recent years, saying many left due to economic hardship or a sense of injustice. “But they are a calling card for Romania and a huge potential for the country, as long as we manage to build a fair relationship with them,” he stated.

In the same speech, president Dan acknowledged shortcomings in public administration, including delays and inefficiencies in digitalization, but noted that Romania has built 500 kilometers of highway and express road over the past five years.

Calling for a more constructive public debate, Nicușor Dan criticized the political climate as dominated by slogans and “shouting.” He urged politicians and citizens alike to “lower the volume,” listen to one another, and approach national challenges with calm and balance.

The president closed his speech by encouraging Romanians to maintain confidence in their country, invoking both the legacy of the 1918 Union and the responsibility owed to future generations.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidemcy.ro)