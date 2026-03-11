Bucharest airports lift restrictions for liquids, aerosols and gels in hand luggage

Passengers departing from airports in Bucharest can now carry liquids, aerosols, and gels in their hand luggage in individual containers of up to 2 liters after the removal of the 100 ml per container rule.

The new rules regarding the transport of liquids, aerosols, and gels (LAGs) in cabin baggage came into force starting Wednesday, March 11, as announced by the National Company Bucharest Airports. The regulations stem from the use of new advanced scanners that generate 3D images of luggage and allow airport security personnel to check liquids without passengers having to remove the bottles from their bags.

As such, passengers departing from Henri Coandă Airport and Băneasa Airport can carry in their hand luggage liquids, aerosols, and gels in individual containers of up to 2 liters, compared with the previous limit of 100 ml per container.

“The measure is possible as a result of the investments made by the National Company Bucharest Airports in modern, state-of-the-art technologies dedicated to the security screening of cabin baggage, thus aligning the airports managed by CNAB with the best international practices in the field,” stated Bogdan Mîndrescu, General Director of CNAB.

The relaxation of restrictions applies exclusively to passengers whose flight originates from the Băneasa or Henri Coandă airports, and is not applicable to passengers in transit or transfer.

In 2025, the European Commission authorized the installation of scanners that allow passengers to transport containers with liquids with a volume greater than 100 ml in their hand luggage on planes. In connection with the scanners, the Romanian Intelligence Service stated that the lifting of restrictions for liquids in hand luggage will be implemented only in airports where the new certified detection algorithm is installed. The first airport to remove the 100 ml rule in Romania was the one in Cluj-Napoca.

The 100 ml limit for liquids in hand luggage was introduced in 2006, following the discovery of a terrorist plot targeting the detonation of liquid explosives on board airplanes. The plan involved blowing up several planes departing from London to the US using liquid explosives hidden in beverage bottles.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aeroportul International Avram Iancu Cluj on Facebook)