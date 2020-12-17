Romania’s political year in review: A lost year, amid the pandemic and two election rounds

With the pandemic and the elections taking the center stage, Romania’s politicians didn’t have time for anything else. Thus, 2020 can be considered a lost year in local politics. Moreover, the result of the December 6 parliamentary elections, which has been tighter than previously estimated, is likely to maintain rather than change the status quo in the following years. This is the 2020 political year in review.

The 2020 political year can be divided into four chapters: pre-pandemic, state of emergency, local elections, and parliamentary elections.

Pre-pandemic

The year started with the Liberals on high horses after president Klaus Iohannis’ reelection in November 2019, but ruling with minority support in the Parliament. Early elections were at the top of their priorities in January and February. The Liberals forced the Social Democrats, which had almost a majority in Parliament to initiate a no-confidence motion and overthrow the Government led by Ludovic Orban. This was the first step to triggering early elections. The second step was to have two Government formulas rejected by the Parliament, but the Constitutional court stepped in and made things more complicated. Meanwhile, the political parties also started the last preparations for the local elections.

State of emergency

Then, at the end of February, the pandemic hit and forced all political actors to change their agenda. The president and the Liberals gave up on the early elections and the Social Democrats were more than happy to vote for another Orban cabinet to let the Liberals manage the sanitary crisis and pay the political price for it. President Klaus Iohannis decreed the state of emergency and Romania entered a two-month lockdown period. Meanwhile, the Social Democrats used their parliamentary majority to delay some of the Government’s measures and pass populist bills with a negative impact on the state budget. The most important such bill was forcing the Government to increase pensions by 40% in September, which would have had a massive impact on the state budget. However, the Government and president managed to defer enforcing this bill until after the parliamentary elections. The local and parliamentary elections were delayed.

Local elections

The local elections took place in September and their results somehow confirmed the expectations. The center-right forces represented by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the reformist USR-PLUS alliance managed to get better scores than in 2016, while the Social Democrats lost some fiefs but still managed to keep many. The most important battle of the local elections was the one for Bucharest. PNL and USR-PLUS decided to support a joint candidate – independent Nicusor Dan – who managed to defeat incumbent PSD mayor Gabriela Firea. PNL and USR-PLUS also scored victories in three of the city’s six districts. USR-PLUS also managed to somehow unexpectedly win the mayor seats in Timisoara and Brasov, two of Romania’s biggest cities, but the party’s overall score in these elections, of under 10%, was much lower than the one indicated by the polls.

Parliamentary elections - the campaign

Then, the battle for the parliamentary elections started. The Government set the date of these elections for December 6, but the Social Democrats tried to defer them arguing that the surge in COVID-19 cases made it unsafe to hold elections. The Parliament’s bill allowing it to set the general elections’ date was cleared by the Constitutional Court but blocked by president Klaus Iohannis. Thus, the elections took place as scheduled. However, the two months between the local elections and general elections were marked by a surge in COVID-19 cases, which put the spotlight on the Government’s poor management of the pandemic. Some measures taken in this period were widely criticized. The president openly campaigned for the Liberals while the Church also got involved in the campaign by protesting against the Government’s restrictions on pilgrimages and religious gatherings.

Parliamentary elections - the results + new Government

The parliamentary elections on December 6 were marked by the lowest turnout in the last 30 years. Only about a third of Romanians went to the polls. This had a significant impact on the outcome. The Social Democrats came on top, with a score of close to 30% (although significantly lower than the 46% recorded in 2016) while the Liberals came second, with 25% (more than in 2016, but significantly lower than in the local elections in September). The USR-PLUS alliance was third, with 15% (more than in the local elections but well below the scores in the polls). The surprise of these elections was the Alliance for Romanians’ Unity (AUR), a new party with an ultra-conservative and ultra-nationalist orientation, which took almost 10% of the votes. Meanwhile, the parties of former prime minister Victor Ponta (PRO Romania) and former president Traian Basescu (PMP) failed to reach the Parliament. Despite the Liberals’ lower than expected score, they are most likely to remain in power as part of a center-right coalition that also includes USR-PLUS and the Democrat Hungarian Union (UDMR). Together, the three parties count on about 55% of the votes in Parliament, which is enought to pass most bills, but insufficient to promote major reforms.

Justice left out of the agenda

There was no room for major reforms in Romania this year, as the politicians were more focused on the pandemic and the political battle ahead of the elections. On the justice front, where the European Commission was expecting Romania to change some of the controversial bills passed by the former Social Democratic Government, progress was slow. Justice had only a marginal place on the public agenda.

