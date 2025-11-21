Christmas Joy with the New Boromir Infused Cozonac with Pistachio

Partner Content

With the holidays just around the corner, we’ve created the new Collection of Boromir Infused Cozonac with natural vanilla syrup and pistachio. Unique, slightly moist, and richly filled, our latest assortments of Boromir Infused Cozonac make every festive moment with your loved ones even more special. Each bite melts in your mouth, bringing warmth, comfort, and the simple joy of sharing something truly delightful. The only question that remains is: which of the two original selections will you choose to make your celebrations truly unforgettable?

Baked with care, filled with joy

Inspired by our famous traditional Boromir Cozonac, the Infused Cozonac with pistachio filling and the Infused Cozonac with walnut and pistachio filling add a flavorful twist to a timeless favorite. Their flavorful fillings are perfectly complemented by the soft core, infused with natural vanilla syrup. Why is the core so tasty? We master the art of slow sourdough leavening, allowing the dough to develop natural softness, depth, and freshness – all without preservatives. Enriched with natural vanilla syrup, the core of both selections invites you to enjoy their full splendor. It’s also important to note Boromir Infused Cozonacs are made exclusively with free-range eggs. After 36 hours of careful preparation, the finest ingredients transform the Boromir Infused Cozonac with pistachio into the perfect Christmas treat to share with family and friends.

Two selections, twice the delight

In our new Collection, you will find two assortments that are designed to please every taste. The Infused Cozonac with walnut and pistachio filling combines both tradition and innovation. The classic walnut filling blends wonderfully with the pistachio filling that has a contemporary touch. Reimagined for a unique taste experience, the Infused Cozonac with pistachio filling delights with an unexpected rich flavor and nutty notes. You can find them anytime you like in our online store, boromirmarket.ro.

Perfectly matched for Christmas

Whether shared around the table or wrapped as a thoughtful gift, our selections of Boromir Infused Cozonac bring joy to those you love. They make a wonderful surprise to enjoy on Christmas morning. Imagine gathering around the tree, unwrapping gifts, and tasting the first slice of Cozonac as the day begins. It’s a delicious way to start the celebration together. The Boromir Infused Cozonacs with pistachio pair beautifully with a variety of festive flavors. For a touch of elegance, serve them with hot chocolate, mulled wine, or a cup of spiced coffee. Transform them into a remarkable dessert by layering slices with mascarpone, fruits, or whipped cream for an easy yet impressive trifle or bread pudding. Take a look at our blog for more inspiration!

Boromir brings joy!

