Marilyn Manson to perform at Romania’s Rockstadt Extreme Fest in 2026

Rock star Marilyn Manson will return to Romania next summer to perform at Rockstadt Extreme Fest, organizers announced on Tuesday, December 2. He is among the headliners confirmed for the local rock and metal festival, which will take place from July 27 to 31 in Ghimbav, Brașov county.

“For the first time ever, Marilyn Manson descends upon Rockstadt Extreme Fest, and nothing will ever be the same,” reads the announcement on the event’s Facebook page.

“A polarizing icon, a boundary-breaker, and one of the most influential shock-rock figures of the last three decades, Manson headlines REF with a show built for the brave. Expect chaos and an uncompromising performance carved from the darker edges of art and rebellion,” the same post added.

In the same message, the organizers told fans to “brace yourselves” for a night built on “raw intensity” and “twisted creativity.”

Tickets for the 2026 edition of the festival can be purchased online here.

Marilyn Manson previously performed in Romania in 2006 at the B’estival music festival, as reported by Libertatea.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Rockstadt Extreme Fest)