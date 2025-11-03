Cambridge School of Bucharest Announces Open Days for Admissions 2026–2027

Partner Content

Cambridge School of Bucharest (CSB), one of Romania’s leading British international schools, is delighted to announce its Open Days for Admissions for the 2026–2027 academic year, to be held on Wednesday, 19 November, and Friday, 21 November 2025, at its modern campus in Pipera.

The Open Days provide prospective families with the opportunity to explore the school’s dynamic learning environment, meet its teachers and leadership team, and discover the distinctive academic and pastoral philosophy that has shaped Cambridge School of Bucharest over the past 30 years.

A School Where Confidence, Success, and Belonging Thrive

Since its founding in 1994, Cambridge School of Bucharest has built a reputation for academic excellence, cultural diversity, and a strong sense of community. The school educates more than 1,000 students aged 3 to 18, following the National Curriculum for England from Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) through IGCSE and A Level or International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme pathways.

At the heart of CSB’s mission lies a commitment to helping each child develop confidence, success, and a sense of belonging, values that underpin both the academic and personal growth of its students.

“CSB Open Days offer a wonderful opportunity to explore our vibrant, expansive campus and experience the spirit of our school community. Just as importantly, a guided tour with a member of our Admissions or Senior Leadership Team provides valuable insight into who we are and the values that define us.” – Jennifer Al Busaidy, Admissions Officer

Early Years: Where Play Meets Purpose

The EYFS programme at Cambridge School of Bucharest offers children aged 3 to 5 a joyful and structured introduction to learning through play. The environment is designed to nurture curiosity, creativity, and emotional intelligence, with every classroom and outdoor area tailored to encourage exploration and discovery.

“In our Early Years Setting, our youngest learners begin their educational journey. Children learn through carefully planned, purposeful experiences that are linked to the Development Matters milestones for child development.” – Naomi Springer, Head of EYFS

The EYFS curriculum integrates the British Early Years Framework with a strong understanding of child psychology and emotional development. Teachers observe, guide, and respond to each child’s individual needs, ensuring that learning remains both engaging and developmentally appropriate.

Primary School: Building Curiosity and Character

From ages 5 to 11, the Primary School at CSB provides a holistic and stimulating learning experience. Lessons are designed to challenge, inspire, and encourage students to think critically across a broad range of subjects, from English, Mathematics, and Science to Languages, Computer Science, and the Creative Arts to name just a few.

The curriculum emphasises academic achievement and personal development. Students are encouraged to collaborate, solve problems, and take responsibility for their learning within a supportive environment that celebrates effort as much as success.

“In the Primary phase at CSB, students continue their educational journey with us. The National Curriculum for England provides a broad range of learning objectives, which we enrich with experiences that reflect our unique international context here in Romania.” – Natalie Kaye, Head of Primary

Secondary School: Preparing Students for the Future

As students enter Secondary School, Cambridge School of Bucharest equips them with the tools to become independent thinkers and responsible global citizens. The academic journey is rigorous and engaging, culminating in internationally recognised qualifications: Cambridge IGCSEs and either the A Level or International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme in Sixth Form.

At this stage, the school’s mission is to cultivate critical thinking, intellectual curiosity, and resilience. Students are encouraged to question, analyse, and make connections between disciplines, all while developing leadership and communication skills that serve them well beyond the classroom.

"A wide range of pathways are available to students who graduate from CSB. They move forwards with either A-Level Certificates or IB Diplomas, both being the international gold standard for post-16 education. They also head out into the world with a keen sense of justice and self-confidence, which are built up throughout their time at the school." – Jonathan Wragg, Head of Secondary

The school has vibrant extracurricular opportunities, ranging from competitive sports and Model United Nations, to debate, and community service. These activities are integral to fostering well-rounded individuals who value teamwork, integrity, and initiative.

A Community of Belonging

One of the hallmarks of Cambridge School of Bucharest is its inclusive and diverse community, representing over 40 nationalities. This international setting enriches classroom discussions and broadens students’ perspectives, creating a truly global learning experience.

“A sense of belonging is very important to the ethos of our school. We believe our school community extends well beyond our campus gates, and we make a real effort to create opportunities for our students to explore this wider community through volunteer initiatives and charitable outreach. Such activities build empathy and confidence in students and give them a clearer perspective about the world around them.” – Heath Renfroe, Deputy Director

Join Us for Open Days

Families interested in joining the CSB community are warmly invited to attend the Open Days on 19 and 21 November 2025, where they will have the opportunity to tour the campus, meet teachers and leadership staff, and learn more about the admissions process for the 2026–2027 academic year.

Sessions will include a meeting the Admissions department and Head of Year, a tour of the campus, Q&A opportunities with members of the school’s leadership team.

Book your place today:

Nursery – Year 3 (Ages 3-7)

Year 4 – Year 13 (Ages 8- 18)

About Cambridge School of Bucharest

Cambridge School of Bucharest is a leading British international school offering a comprehensive education from Nursery to Year 13. Accredited by Cambridge International and the International Baccalaureate Organisation, CSB provides world-class learning in a caring and multicultural environment. Its core values, Confidence, Success, and Belonging, guide students to reach their full potential both academically and personally.

