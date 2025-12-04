Saint Nicholas Day marks the start of the holiday season in Romania

Romanians celebrate Saint Nicholas (Sfântul Nicolae) on December 6, a tradition that has grown far beyond its religious roots and signals the official start of the holiday season. The day is especially beloved by children, who eagerly prepare their freshly polished boots in hopes of finding small gifts in the morning.

Many Romanians also celebrate their name day on this occasion, including men named Nicolae or Niculai and women named Nicoleta or Niculina.

According to tradition, St. Nicholas arrives during the night of December 5 to December 6, leaving symbolic gifts such as oranges, chocolate, or small useful items inside boots. Larger presents are usually saved for Christmas.

Children who misbehaved are to receive a symbolic whip or stick instead. Traditionally, the stick is made from an apple-tree branch and placed in water after the holiday. If it blossoms by Christmas, it means the child had been forgiven by St. Nicholas - a symbol of kindness, forgiveness, and the spirit of the season, according to Digi24.

Moreover, Romanian folklore adds another seasonal detail: if it snows on December 6, it means St. Nicholas has shaken his beard, marking the true arrival of winter.

(Photo source: Tatsiana Zayats/Dreamstime.com; AI generated)