Romania's Parliament endorses the state of emergency but asks for ex-post report

Romania’s Parliament on Thursday, March 19, unanimously approved the request of president Klaus Iohannis for approving the state of emergency in the country amid the new coronavirus pandemic, News.ro reported.

The vote took place online due to measures to prevent coronavirus infection, and MPs had seven minutes to vote.

The joint parliamentary committees tabled several amendments, and the Senate’s vice-president Titus Corlatean proposed that, at the end of this state of emergency, the Government should be compelled to submit a report on the measures taken and the Court of Auditors to presents a report on the use of public resources by the Government.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)