News from Companies

The ECOTECA Association, in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forests, is organizing the conference “Return & Recycle Insights – 2 Years of DRS in Romania”, which will take place on 26 November 2025, between 09:00 – 13:00, at the Bucharest University of Economic Studies (ASE).

The event will bring together representatives from public authorities, the retail sector, the recycling industry and academia, for a discussion focused on analysing the evolution and impact of the Deposit-Return System, or DRS, during its first two years of implementation.

Joining the Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests, Diana Buzoianu, and State Secretary Raul Pop, who will outline the institutional perspectives on the development of the DRS and the strategic priorities for the coming period, will be: Nicolae Istudor, Rector of the Bucharest University of Economic Studies; Gemma Webb, CEO of RetuRO; Cristian Teodor, Associate Professor, Bucharest University of Economic Studies; Marius Gavrea, ING Romania; Doinița Mihai, TOMRA Systems; Alice Nichita, Coca-Cola HBC Romania; Dragoș Doru, CanPack Recycling; Constantin Damov, Green Group; Ștefan Urziceanu, Tetra Pak Romania; Emanuel Pârvulescu, Mega Image.

The discussions will highlight the progress achieved by the DRS, the operational challenges encountered, as well as the steps needed to strengthen a high-performing return and recycling system aligned with European circular economy objectives.

“The first two years of the Deposit-Return System show both major progress and challenges that need to be addressed in order to build an efficient and transparent mechanism, adapted to the needs of all stakeholders involved. The DRS is a key pillar in the transition towards responsible consumption: it increases packaging collection rates, protects the environment and provides a level of data and transparency that brings us closer to European best practices,” says Diana Buzoianu, Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests

Participation is free of charge but requires prior registration. Those interested are invited to complete the registration form available here: https://ecoteca.ro/prezenta-26-noiembrie-2025.html.

The conference Return & Recycle Insights – 2 Years of DRS in Romania is supported by RetuRO, ING Romania, CanPack, TOMRA and Coca-Cola HBC, organizations actively contributing to the development and operation of the Deposit-Return System in Romania.

Logistical support is provided by Maidan Events, while insights and data are supplied through analyses and studies conducted by Cumstam.ro, EcoStudent and Every Can Counts.

The event is supported by the media partners: CERC – Coaliția pentru Economia Circulară, Green Report, Sustenabilitate.biz, Sustainability Today, Ecologic, Jurnal de Sustenabilitate și Edupedu.ro.

About the ECOTECA Association

The ECOTECA Association is a non-governmental organisation dedicated to promoting circular economy and sustainability in Romania through research, education and cross-sector partnerships. Through projects such as CumStam.ro, bibliotecademediu.ro, nuebine.ro, EcoStudent and ScoalaECO.ro, ECOTECA provides access to data, resources and tools that support the understanding and application of environmental principles at both local and national levels.

*This is a press release.