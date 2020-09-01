Former Romanian PM Mihai Tudose returns to Social Democrats

Romania’s former prime minister Mihai Tudose, currently an MEP elected on the lists of Pro Romania party, has returned to the Social Democratic Party (PSD).
Tudose, who left PSD in early 2019, due to disagreements with the former leader Liviu Dragnea, also left the political vehicle of former prime minister Victor Ponta in December 2019, after a dispute with Ponta.
Tensions between Tudose and Ponta emerged after five Pro Romania MPs supported the appointment of Liberal prime minister Ludovic Orban.
Tudose registered again in the PSD Braila county organization on January 6, according to a document posted on Facebook by Marian Dragomir, the PSD mayor of Braila county.
Mihai Tudose is reportedly maintaining friendly ties with the current interim president of PSD, Marcel Ciolacu.
(Photo: Mihai Tudose Facebook Page)
MPs Daniel Constantin and Sorin Cimpeanu, two of the founders of the PRO Romania party, led by former social democrat...
For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey.
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!