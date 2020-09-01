Former Romanian PM Mihai Tudose returns to Social Democrats

Romania’s former prime minister Mihai Tudose, currently an MEP elected on the lists of Pro Romania party, has returned to the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

Tudose, who left PSD in early 2019, due to disagreements with the former leader Liviu Dragnea, also left the political vehicle of former prime minister Victor Ponta in December 2019, after a dispute with Ponta.

Tensions between Tudose and Ponta emerged after five Pro Romania MPs supported the appointment of Liberal prime minister Ludovic Orban.

Tudose registered again in the PSD Braila county organization on January 6, according to a document posted on Facebook by Marian Dragomir, the PSD mayor of Braila county.

Mihai Tudose is reportedly maintaining friendly ties with the current interim president of PSD, Marcel Ciolacu.

(Photo: Mihai Tudose Facebook Page)

