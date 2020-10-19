Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/19/2020 - 09:35
Politics

Romania’s reformist party USR-PLUS unveils six priorities

19 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Justice, public education and health, environment, and development based on digitalization and innovation are the priorities outlined by the reformist alliance formed by the Save Romania Union (USR) and PLUS (USR-PLUS) in the governing strategy unveiled on October 17, ahead of the December 6 general elections.

The alliance presented six out of the 40 elements included in the ruling strategy, which will be unveiled when the candidate lists for the parliamentary elections will be completed and announced.

USR-PLUS promises to "mend" the justice laws and improve the functioning of the judiciary system, Hotnews.ro reported. They also plan to eliminate political control from the education system.

The alliance also wants to set up a EUR 1 billion fund to develop the public healthcare system's infrastructure.

Reforestation will be encouraged with the use of European, public, and private funds, with the target of having 40% of the country's territory covered by forests by 2050. The industries supported by the alliance are those that capitalize on green technologies and clean energy, the digital & industry 4.0, high value-added processing and innovation industries, ecotourism, and creative industries.

Anyone, anywhere, should have high-speed internet access "because this is the highway of the future," the USR-PLUS alliance states in its preview on the ruling strategy.

USR-PLUS got the third-highest score in the local elections in September - little under 10% of the votes. The most likely scenario is that USR-PLUS will be a junior partner in a center-right coalition with the current ruling party - the National Liberal Party (PNL), which got over 30% of the votes in the local elections.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Alianta USR PLUS)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 08:35
08 October 2020
Politics
RO Social Democrats promise higher wages and pensions ahead of general elections
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/19/2020 - 09:35
Politics

Romania’s reformist party USR-PLUS unveils six priorities

19 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Justice, public education and health, environment, and development based on digitalization and innovation are the priorities outlined by the reformist alliance formed by the Save Romania Union (USR) and PLUS (USR-PLUS) in the governing strategy unveiled on October 17, ahead of the December 6 general elections.

The alliance presented six out of the 40 elements included in the ruling strategy, which will be unveiled when the candidate lists for the parliamentary elections will be completed and announced.

USR-PLUS promises to "mend" the justice laws and improve the functioning of the judiciary system, Hotnews.ro reported. They also plan to eliminate political control from the education system.

The alliance also wants to set up a EUR 1 billion fund to develop the public healthcare system's infrastructure.

Reforestation will be encouraged with the use of European, public, and private funds, with the target of having 40% of the country's territory covered by forests by 2050. The industries supported by the alliance are those that capitalize on green technologies and clean energy, the digital & industry 4.0, high value-added processing and innovation industries, ecotourism, and creative industries.

Anyone, anywhere, should have high-speed internet access "because this is the highway of the future," the USR-PLUS alliance states in its preview on the ruling strategy.

USR-PLUS got the third-highest score in the local elections in September - little under 10% of the votes. The most likely scenario is that USR-PLUS will be a junior partner in a center-right coalition with the current ruling party - the National Liberal Party (PNL), which got over 30% of the votes in the local elections.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Alianta USR PLUS)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 08:35
08 October 2020
Politics
RO Social Democrats promise higher wages and pensions ahead of general elections
Normal
 
1

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

18 October 2020
Social
Bucharest to close schools, cinemas, theaters, indoor restaurants as it enters “red scenario”
15 October 2020
Business
Renault: The new Dacia Spring - the cheapest electric car in Europe - will be available for order in spring 2021
15 October 2020
Business
Dragos Anastasiu, reelected as president of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
14 October 2020
Sports
World premiere in Romania: Cliff diving 120 meters underground in famous salt mine
13 October 2020
Social
Romania extends state of alert, bans wedding events, removes some countries from "yellow list"
13 October 2020
Business
Romanian "queen of eyebrows" ranks higher than Beyonce, JLo and Serena Williams on Forbes list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women
13 October 2020
Social
Romania's Orthodox Church lashes at Govt. for banning pilgrimages over COVID-19 fears