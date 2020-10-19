Romania’s reformist party USR-PLUS unveils six priorities

Justice, public education and health, environment, and development based on digitalization and innovation are the priorities outlined by the reformist alliance formed by the Save Romania Union (USR) and PLUS (USR-PLUS) in the governing strategy unveiled on October 17, ahead of the December 6 general elections.

The alliance presented six out of the 40 elements included in the ruling strategy, which will be unveiled when the candidate lists for the parliamentary elections will be completed and announced.

USR-PLUS promises to "mend" the justice laws and improve the functioning of the judiciary system, Hotnews.ro reported. They also plan to eliminate political control from the education system.

The alliance also wants to set up a EUR 1 billion fund to develop the public healthcare system's infrastructure.

Reforestation will be encouraged with the use of European, public, and private funds, with the target of having 40% of the country's territory covered by forests by 2050. The industries supported by the alliance are those that capitalize on green technologies and clean energy, the digital & industry 4.0, high value-added processing and innovation industries, ecotourism, and creative industries.

Anyone, anywhere, should have high-speed internet access "because this is the highway of the future," the USR-PLUS alliance states in its preview on the ruling strategy.

USR-PLUS got the third-highest score in the local elections in September - little under 10% of the votes. The most likely scenario is that USR-PLUS will be a junior partner in a center-right coalition with the current ruling party - the National Liberal Party (PNL), which got over 30% of the votes in the local elections.

(Photo source: Facebook/Alianta USR PLUS)