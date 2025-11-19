Maidan invests €1.2 million in expanding its production capacity and launches PIUA, its own ready-to-eat product line

News from Companies

The investment includes the modernization of the production unit in Crevedia and the launch of PIUA, Maidan’s first premium spreadable product range, responding to the growing demand in the ready-to-eat market.

Maidan, a company active in corporate and private event catering, industrial catering and the development of its own gastronomic products, announces a total investment of €1.2 million dedicated to modernizing and expanding its Crevedia production facility, digitizing internal processes, and launching a new ready-to-eat product line under the PIUA brand.

This new investment is part of the company’s long-term development strategy, aimed at strengthening its proprietary product segment and diversifying its portfolio toward retail and individual consumers, complementing its corporate and industrial catering activity.

PIUA, the first premium spreadable range with Maidan’s signature

PIUA marks Maidan’s entry into the premium ready-to-eat category, with a range of recipes inspired by Romanian and Mediterranean cuisine. The lineup includes hummus, roasted eggplant salad, bean purée and zacusca, reinterpreted in modern versions with ingredients such as truffles, pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, chickpeas, harissa or sous-vide beef with pomegranate sauce. The initial range consists of 6 SKUs, with expansion planned up to 16 varieties for an evolving taste experience.

“PIUA products target the active urban segment: consumers aged 25–55, with above-average income and a fast-paced lifestyle. They value quality and sustainability and look for quick yet nutritionally sound solutions, suitable for consumption at the office, at home or on the go,” says Călin Cîndea, founder and CEO of Maidan.

The products are packaged in sustainable, recyclable kraft containers, with 80% less plastic and a reduced CO₂ footprint, designed for modern consumption—at home, at work or in transit. They have a 21-day shelf life, without additives or preservatives, thanks to controlled-atmosphere packaging technology.

“PIUA continues Maidan’s story in a different setting, the modern retail space. We started from a childhood symbol, that moment when a break meant simplicity and joy, and transformed it into a product built for today’s consumer. The market is filled with ultra-processed, standardized products. PIUA brings emotion, authenticity and food made with care into focus—just as we’ve been doing for years at Maidan. We’ve taken the same spirit into retail, in containers that carry a story and offer a genuine break, not just a quick meal on the run,” adds Călin Cîndea.

PIUA products can be ordered on Freshful by eMAG, the first retailer with whom Maidan signed a listing agreement. The collaboration continues the partnership that began with the Fezandate de Moșie line, which confirmed the alignment between Maidan’s consumer profile and Freshful’s audience.

A growing market and increasingly selective consumers - hummus, roasted eggplant salad and zacusca lead the category’s growth

According to Statista Market Insights and RetailZoom, Romania’s ready-to-eat market is growing steadily, up +15% in value and +6% in volume between June 2023 and May 2024.

The most dynamic categories - hummus, roasted eggplant salad, zacusca and bean purée - account for one-third of total RTE sales. The 200–250 g segment represents 65% of sales, with an annual growth of +10.2%, while the number of SKUs has dropped by 42% in the last three years, indicating market maturity and consumers becoming more selective and more attracted to premium, natural and sustainable products.

The Crevedia factory, a strategic investment for production expansion

The 2025 investment includes the full modernization of the Crevedia factory, equipped with state-of-the-art technology for cooked meals and controlled-atmosphere packaging. The new capacity enables production scaling from 2,000 to 10,000 servings per day, optimizing logistics flows for all Maidan business lines: corporate event catering, private events, educational institutions such as schools or kindergartens, hospitals or clinics, and canteens for organizations in any sector.

At the same time, the company continues integrating the ERP system implemented in 2024, ensuring process automation and full production traceability.

“The €1.2 million investment was designed for efficiency, not just volume. Automation and ERP integration give us complete visibility over production and logistics meaning faster decisions, better-controlled costs and, ultimately, a better experience for customers,” adds Călin Cîndea.

About Maidan

Founded in 2017, Maidan has grown from an informal event space into an integrated culinary ecosystem active in corporate and private event catering, catering for educational institutions such as schools or kindergartens, hospitals or clinics and various industries, including canteens, and the development of proprietary gastronomic products. With a €3.2 million turnover in 2024, more than 1,500 servings delivered daily and a team of 65 employees, the company continues to expand its footprint in culinary experiences and ready-to-eat products.

*This is a press release.