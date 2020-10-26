Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 09:17
Politics

RO president Iohannis blocks bill that allows opposition to defer elections

26 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

President Klaus Iohannis sent back to Parliament the draft law, previously cleared by the Constitutional Court, that allows the Parliament to - instead of the Government - to set the general elections' date.

As an effect, there is no time for the draft law to be passed again and promulgated before the December 6 general elections, Hotnews.ro reported.

The Government set the election date during the summer under the legislation relevant at that time.

President Iohannis referred the draft law to the Constitutional Court, which rejected the president's objections. Iohannis can no longer avoid the promulgation, but he can buy some time - which is essential for having the general elections on December 6.

However, some fear that the elections could be challenged as illegal if this dispute isn't settled by then.

Romanian opposition leader says “not the right time” for elections

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 09:17
Politics

RO president Iohannis blocks bill that allows opposition to defer elections

26 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

President Klaus Iohannis sent back to Parliament the draft law, previously cleared by the Constitutional Court, that allows the Parliament to - instead of the Government - to set the general elections' date.

As an effect, there is no time for the draft law to be passed again and promulgated before the December 6 general elections, Hotnews.ro reported.

The Government set the election date during the summer under the legislation relevant at that time.

President Iohannis referred the draft law to the Constitutional Court, which rejected the president's objections. Iohannis can no longer avoid the promulgation, but he can buy some time - which is essential for having the general elections on December 6.

However, some fear that the elections could be challenged as illegal if this dispute isn't settled by then.

Romanian opposition leader says “not the right time” for elections

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

26 October 2020
Social
Romania updates “yellow list”: Travelers from the US no longer required to quarantine on arrival
26 October 2020
Real Estate
Romanian real estate investor develops new standard that certifies office building resilience to pandemic
23 October 2020
Business
Biggest M&A deal in Romania this year: Australian investment group will take over CEZ's assets
22 October 2020
Eco
Watch: Extremely rare “living fossil” fish caught on video in Romania
21 October 2020
Business
Romanian beekeeping app looking to get EUR 150,000 in equity crowdfunding campaign
20 October 2020
Social
After Bucharest, Romania’s Cluj-Napoca also enters red scenario due to COVID-19
25 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
A Dutch couple’s new life in a picturesque Romanian village & how they share their experience with others
20 October 2020
Business
Romanian startup launches virtual engineer team in partnership with Druid and UiPath