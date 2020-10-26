RO president Iohannis blocks bill that allows opposition to defer elections

President Klaus Iohannis sent back to Parliament the draft law, previously cleared by the Constitutional Court, that allows the Parliament to - instead of the Government - to set the general elections' date.

As an effect, there is no time for the draft law to be passed again and promulgated before the December 6 general elections, Hotnews.ro reported.

The Government set the election date during the summer under the legislation relevant at that time.

President Iohannis referred the draft law to the Constitutional Court, which rejected the president's objections. Iohannis can no longer avoid the promulgation, but he can buy some time - which is essential for having the general elections on December 6.

However, some fear that the elections could be challenged as illegal if this dispute isn't settled by then.

Romanian opposition leader says “not the right time” for elections

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com