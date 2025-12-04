DraculaLand mega-project to be developed in Romania under EUR 1 bln private investment

The concept of the mega-project DraculaLand, a privately funded development exceeding EUR 1 billion that aims to become the largest entertainment, retail, and technology destination in Europe, was recently unveiled. The investment is planned for a 160-hectare site not far from Bucharest and aims to position Romania as a new global hub for large-scale entertainment, its representatives said.

The project includes a theme park of more than 780,000 sqm with six immersive zones and over 40 major attractions, a 22,500-seat multifunctional arena for concerts, esports competitions, and international events, as well as a luxury fashion and home-deco outlet developed with partners from Milan and Florence, according to the press release.

Accommodation plans feature three hotels totaling 1,200 rooms, while an aqua park and thermal spa of around 50,000 sqm will include one of Europe’s largest wave pools.

In addition, a 4.5 km racing circuit and a business and tech hub with space for more than 1,000 workstations for startups in gaming, AI, and digital industries are also part of the concept.

“DraculaLand brings together everything we’ve learned in real estate: discipline, rigor, vision, and the ability to keep complex teams with very different specializations aligned. But more importantly, it adds a story that gives meaning to every square meter built,” said Dragoș Dobrescu, founder of DraculaLand.

The developers said the project has been shaped in its concept and master-planning stages with international specialists in architecture, engineering, and finance.

Alongside the physical infrastructure, DraculaLand will include a parallel digital version built in Unreal Engine 5, offering visitors a metaverse “twin” of the site. Users will be able to interact with the virtual destination via a native token, NFTs, AI-driven personalisation tools, and real-time links to events taking place in the physical park.

According to current projections, developers estimate that DraculaLand could generate more than 5,000 direct and indirect jobs, attract around 3 million visitors annually in its initial phase, and produce an estimated EUR 5 billion in economic impact over the next decade.

Further details on timelines and construction phases have not yet been announced.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photos: press release)