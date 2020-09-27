Romania local elections: Exit poll shows center-right candidate as the new mayor of Bucharest

Center-right candidate Nicusor Dan won the race for Bucharest mayor, according to the first exit poll released on Sunday after the voting closed. Nicusor Dan won 47.2% of the votes 8 percentage points more than incumbent mayor Gabriela Firea – 39%, according to an exit poll made by CURS-Avangarde widely cited by the local media.

However, an alternative exit poll made by SOCIOPOL and presented by Romania TV news station, which is close to the Social Democratic Party (PSD), indicated a lead of only 1% for Nicusor Dan (45% to 44%).

Nicusor Dan announced his victory and thanked Bucharesters for their involvement and civic spirit. Meanwhile, Gabriela Firea said she didn’t believe in the polls and that she would wait for the official results.

Nicusor Dan is supported by a center-right coalition made of the ruling National Liberal Party (PNL) and the USR-PLUS alliance, while Firea represents the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

Former president Traian Basescu was third, with 8.6% of the Bucharesters’ votes, according to the CURS-Avangarde exit poll. Meanwhile, former prime minister Calin Popescu Tariceanu, received only 1.6% of the votes, fewer than actor Florin Calinescu – 1.7%.

The center-right candidates supported by PNL and USR-PLUS also won three of the six district city halls in Bucharest, according to the same exit poll. Frenchwoman Clotilde Armand won the race for District 1, with 47% of the votes. Of the current district mayors in Bucharest only District 3 mayor Robert Negoita (former PSD) and District 4 mayor Daniel Baluta (PSD) were leading in the exit polls.

The turnout in Bucharest was 36.93%, higher than four years ago, but significantly below the countrywide rate of 46%.

