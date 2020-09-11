Closing food markets divides Romanian politicians

Closing the food markets organized in closed spaces, one of the measures announced by president Klaus Iohannis on November 5 for curbing the spread of the coronavirus, prompted reactions from all the opposition parties, which forced the Executive to look for alternative solutions.

Dacian Ciolos, former EU Commissioner for Agriculture, supported by the reformist block USR-PLUS for the prime minister seat, said that he contacted prime minister Ludovic Orban and "shared some of his ideas," which he said he hoped would be implemented.

"I consider the complete closure of the markets to be a mistake that will have quite costly negative effects. Of course, the simplest measure would be to isolate ourselves completely, but it is utopian to promote such extreme solutions," Ciolos said, quoted by Hotnews.ro.

He used the opportunity to stress he defends the local producers - in the context of the populist remarks made by the Social Democrats about the Government siding with the foreign retail groups.

Agriculture minister Adrian Oros assured shortly that the local producers would get the opportunity to sell their products.

The local administrations will identify the specific solutions, minister Oros said.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

