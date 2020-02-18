Romania Insider
PM: Local elections in RO, most likely on June 14
18 February 2020
The local elections in Romania, in which city mayors and country representatives will be elected, will most likely take place on June 14, acting prime minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday, February 17, Agerpres reported.

He explained that May 31 and June 7 are Christian holidays and May 24 is a tight deadline given the time needed for the electoral campaign.

Acting PM Orban reiterated that the National Liberal Party (PNL) wishes to call early elections, because it is “very difficult to maintain a normal relationship” between the Government and a Parliament that “is ready to vote whatever might bring votes.”

At the same time, he argued that it would be better to hold local and general elections at times close to each other, but he admitted that there might be constitutional obstacles in this regard.

“There was a decision of the Constitutional Court on this topic and we must analyze the constitutional context. However, it is best to have them as close as possible [the dates of the local and parliamentary elections], so we can run one single election campaign for both polls,” he explained.

