Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Politics
RO Liberals promise not to change the fiscal system
08 September 2020
Romania's fiscal system is competitive, and the Government doesn't intend to change it, prime minister Ludovic Orban stated.

"The Romanian tax system is competitive and attractive to investors. We do not intend to change it. We want to secure economic growth, which automatically leads to higher incomes. Of course, we need to keep spending at an acceptable level. We are also preparing to use European funds to support in particular those expenses that can be financed from European funds," said the prime minister, at the end of a meeting with the National Liberal Party's campaign team, quoted by Wall-street.ro.

The prime minister's statements come against the background of the sharp increase in the budget deficit, caused by lower tax revenues and higher public expenditures.

