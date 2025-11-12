Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest Earns Top Honors Across Global & Local Hospitality Awards

Partner Content

Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest, Romania’s largest five-star hospitality complex and a flagship property within the Radisson Hotels portfolio, has been recognized with multiple international and national awards, underscoring its continued commitment to excellence, innovation, and guest satisfaction.

At the 32nd Annual World Travel Awards – Europe Gala Ceremony, held in Sardinia, Italy, Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest was voted Romania’s Leading Business Hotel 2025, marking the third consecutive year the property has earned this distinction.

Also, at the World Luxury Hotel Awards 2025, the hotel received three prestigious distinctions through public vote, reflecting both professional and guest appreciation:

• Best Luxury Hotel & Conference Centre in Eastern Europe

• Best Luxury Modern Hotel in Eastern Europe

• Best Luxury Business Hotel in Romania

The awards were accepted at the World Luxury Hotel Awards 2025 Gala held in Barcelona by Diana Zoican, Sales and Marketing Director of Radisson Blu Hotel & Park Inn by Radisson Hotel & Residence Bucharest, who noted:

“It is an honor to receive these recognitions, which celebrate our vision and dedication to creating exceptional spaces for our guests. Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest reinvents the conventional meeting and event experience with newly renovated facilities, following a €1.6 million investment and an extensive modernization process launched in January 2024. From cutting-edge technology to refined aesthetics, every detail across our 12 meeting rooms has been carefully designed to exceed expectations.”

Locally, Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest was named Award Winner in the “Commercial Renovation / Redevelopment” category at the Romanian Property Awards 2025 for its Meeting & Events facilities renovation project.

The project stands out through the integration of state-of-the-art technology and a contemporary, light-filled design tailored to today’s event market needs. The meeting rooms now feature advanced AV systems, intelligent LED lighting, and flexible layouts suitable for a wide range of corporate and private events. The concept and strategy behind the investment focused on creating a multifunctional ecosystem capable of hosting both intimate meetings and large-scale events.

Further highlighting its industry recognition, the project is shortlisted for the CIJ Awards Romania 2025 in the “Refurbishment of the Year” category - part of the 18th gala of Romania CIJ Awards, the country’s longest-running commercial property awards program, organized by CIJ Europe, CEE & SEE’s premier real estate news provider.

“Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest stands as a flagship of our portfolio, and the prestigious awards it has received this year reaffirm our vision and dedication to continuous enhancement. Since acquisition, we have deployed over €30M in strategic investments to elevate the property’s quality and relevance, ensuring it remains a benchmark in the Romanian hospitality market. The recent modernization of the Meeting & Events facilities exemplifies our commitment to driving innovation through targeted capital improvements and meticulous planning. These recognitions across leading industry platforms validate the tangible value created by our approach and highlight the investors’ constant focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences and sustaining market leadership,” said Vlad Drăgoescu, Partner – CEE Head of Portfolio Management, Revetas Capital.

*This is a press release.