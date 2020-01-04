Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 09:11
Politics
Romanian Social Democrats draft bill to defer social security contributions and utility bills
01 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s biggest opposition party, the Social Democrat Party (PSD), has submitted to the Senate a draft law that would allow firms to defer the social security contributions and the utility bills by three months, starting in March, Economica.net reported.

The Liberal Democrats (ALDE) headed by Calin Popescu Tariceanu, Pro Romania of Victor Ponta and PSD, have also signed the draft bill. The three parties hold enough power in the Parliament to pass the bill.

Firms can postpone, upon request, the payment of the contributions by three months and, afterwards, they can pay their dues in installments, in twelve months. The draft mentions the payment of 50% of the deferred amount, it is not clear what will happen to the rest.

During the three months, the Government will make the payments of the social security contributions on the behalf of the companies. The utilities bills are postponed under a similar mechanism, but in this case individuals are also eligible for the facility.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 09:11
Politics
Romanian Social Democrats draft bill to defer social security contributions and utility bills
01 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s biggest opposition party, the Social Democrat Party (PSD), has submitted to the Senate a draft law that would allow firms to defer the social security contributions and the utility bills by three months, starting in March, Economica.net reported.

The Liberal Democrats (ALDE) headed by Calin Popescu Tariceanu, Pro Romania of Victor Ponta and PSD, have also signed the draft bill. The three parties hold enough power in the Parliament to pass the bill.

Firms can postpone, upon request, the payment of the contributions by three months and, afterwards, they can pay their dues in installments, in twelve months. The draft mentions the payment of 50% of the deferred amount, it is not clear what will happen to the rest.

During the three months, the Government will make the payments of the social security contributions on the behalf of the companies. The utilities bills are postponed under a similar mechanism, but in this case individuals are also eligible for the facility.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

01 April 2020
Social
Life in a quarantined Romanian city: Video showing Suceava in the first day of Covid-19 lockdown goes viral
01 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: 27 confirmed infection cases at one of the largest hospitals in Bucharest
31 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: The city with most Covid-19 cases in Romania placed under lockdown
29 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities increase penalties for those who don’t respect Covid-19 restrictions
29 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities are ready to move to fourth scenario as number of Covid-19 infection cases nears 2,000; numbers to spike in the next two weeks
27 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of new cases spikes again, total reaches 1,292
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Over 10,000 Bucharest residents will be tested for Covid-19 as part of a study
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus pandemic: Romania reaches over 1,000 cases one month after the first case, number of new cases down for second day in a row