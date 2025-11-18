City Grill Group: Dining out is becoming a social experience again

News from Companies

City Grill Group surpasses EUR 63.5 million in revenue in the first 10 months

With one in six people affected by loneliness, according to the WHO, restaurants are once again becoming essential spaces for reconnection, and dining out is reclaiming its role as an authentic social experience.

City Grill Group, the largest Romanian-owned restaurant chain, closed the first ten months of 2025 with a turnover of EUR 63.5 million, up 13% compared to the same period last year.

The results confirm the stability of the group in a year marked by challenges for the hospitality industry and highlight the consolidation of brands that consistently deliver quality across the essential HoReCa triad: taste, experience and service, the very elements that bring people together and give meaning to the restaurant experience.

The HoReCa market is reorganizing around authentic experiences

In 2025, the hospitality market is undergoing a period of recalibration. Restaurant visits are becoming more selective and more valuable. People choose more carefully, gravitating toward trusted restaurants that deliver consistent quality and a predictable, very good experience.

At the same time, dining out has returned to being a deeply social activity, with larger groups of friends, colleagues or families for whom a meal out remains one of the most pleasant ways to reconnect.

According to the report From Loneliness to Social Connection, published by the World Health Organization in 2025, one in six people globally faces loneliness, and social isolation is recognized as a major public health issue, with effects comparable to physical inactivity or smoking. In parallel, the Gallup Global Emotions Report 2024 shows that 23% of adults worldwide felt lonely for much of the previous day.

The WHO report highlights that community spaces such as restaurants, cafés, markets and pubs represent essential social infrastructure, directly contributing to reducing isolation and strengthening the sense of belonging. Places that enable authentic human interaction, around a shared meal, are becoming a vital part of social and emotional balance.

“Urban customers are more attentive and more demanding. We have noticed an increase in group bookings and larger tables, where friends or family come together to socialize. Restaurants that innovate the experience and offer consistency in quality, taste and service are the ones that remain relevant and become recurring destinations for connection,” explains Daniel Mischie, CEO of City Grill Group.

In the group’s restaurants, the average bill value reached 273 lei, higher than last year. The highest values are recorded in flagship locations such as Pescăruș, Hanu’ lui Manuc, Hanu’ Berarilor Oprea Soare and Caru’ cu Bere, popular destinations for larger gatherings, appreciated for their vibrant atmosphere and balance between tradition and modern experiences.

This orientation toward high-quality experiences is also reflected in the group’s continuous investments in infrastructure modernization, sustainability and digitalization, directions that reinforce City Grill’s position as a benchmark in Romania’s hospitality industry. Collaborations with young, innovative chefs such as Dragoș Bercea, head corporate chef, bring to the forefront contemporary reinterpretations of traditional dishes and flavors familiar to active generations.

About City Grill Group

City Grill Group is the most important Romanian player in the restaurant industry. Founded in 2004, the group currently operates restaurants and cafés under the brands Caru’ cu Bere, Hanu’ lui Manuc, Pescăruș, Hanu’ Berarilor, Buongiorno. Italian, City Grill, City Grill Family and City Grill Delivery, as well as La Boheme, the first hotel in the portfolio, and more recent projects such as Aubergine, Marty Restaurants and the Zooma events complex in Corbeanca. Since the very first restaurant, City Grill Group has been built around the idea of offering customers a suitable place to enjoy a meal break or create culinary experiences with family or friends.

*This is a press release.