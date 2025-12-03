Government taps into state reserve of drinking water as crisis deepens in two Romanian counties

Romania’s National Committee for Emergency Situations decided to distribute drinking water from the state reserves to 13 localities in the counties of Prahova and Dâmboviţa. The area was severely impacted by a drop in water levels at the Paltinu Dam, leading to problems in the water distribution system and affecting over 100,000 people, local hospitals, and the Brazi refinery.

The water will be distributed free of charge to ensure the minimum living conditions of the population, according to the authorities, cited by News.ro.

Problems with the water supply in the region were generated by the decrease in the water level in the Paltinu reservoir caused by scheduled hydrotechnical works at the dam, combined with the increase in turbidity and volume of sediments caused by rain. The sediments affected the quality of raw water and imposed the interruption of the drinking water supply in 12 localities in Prahova County and one locality in Dâmboviţa County.

In total, more than 107,000 people are affected by the lack of drinking water, as well as institutions, schools, and medical units.

Also impacted by the lack of water was the Brazi natural gas refinery, operated by OMV Petrom in Prahova County. The refinery, which produces about 10% of Romania’s energy, will be supplied by thermal energy provider Termo Ploieşti with water in the coming days in order to maintain operations.

The decision regarding the water supply of the Petrobrazi Refinery was taken on Tuesday, December 2, in a meeting attended by representatives of the Ministry of Energy, the authorities of Prahova, OMV Petrom, Transelectrica, Zonal System Operation Prahova (ESZ), Hidro Prahova, ISU Prahova, and Termo Ploieşti. Authorities noted at the meeting that the uninterrupted operation of the OMV Petrom refinery “is vital for national energy security.”

In turn, the Câmpina Municipal Hospital, the Voila Psychiatric Hospital, the Florești Pulmonology Hospital, the Băicoi Town Hospital, and the Breaza Pulmonology Hospital were also left without water. Speaking on the issue, health minister Alexandru Rogobete noted that the situation is being monitored and that patients will be transferred to Bucharest hospitals if possible.

“Considering that the initial 72-hour deadline for resuming water supply has been exceeded, I ordered the activation of the emergency cell at the level of the Ministry of Health, which I personally coordinate. The cell operates permanently, with continuous reporting, rapid interventions, and direct connections with all institutions in the field,” Alexandru Rogobete said.

He also announced that, to support medical staff and patients, more than 1,650 drinking water containers will be supplemented daily.

Previously, the Prahova County Council announced that medical activity had been suspended in the five affected hospitals.

Meanwhile, Romanian environment minister Diana Buzoianu, who faced blame from governing coalition partners for the crisis, publicly presented the chain of events that led to the interruption of water supply in the counties of Prahova and Dâmbovița. The minister emphasized that the decision to stop the water did not belong to the ministry, but resulted from the inability of the local operator ESZ Prahova to supply drinking water according to sanitary standards.

The ministry emphasized that ESZ Prahova was officially informed as early as October that the reduction of the reservoir level could affect water supply and that the operator had a legal obligation to take compensatory measures, namely ensuring buffer reservoirs, identifying alternative sources, preparing the network for emergency scenarios, and informing the public and local authorities. No measures were implemented, the ministry showed, cited by Mediafax.

Moreover, ESZ Prahova, ABA Buzău–Ialomița, and Hidroelectrica sent the ministry official assurances throughout October–November that the water supply would not be affected.

After the controlled lowering and heavy rainfall, the turbidity of the raw water increased above the limits allowed for treatment. The Voila station could no longer treat the water, and the Public Health Directorate (DSP) confirmed that its distribution would have endangered public health. Thus, the water stoppage was a technical consequence, not an administrative decision of the ministry.

According to data provided by the Romanian water authority, the complete resumption of the drinking water supply is estimated to take up to six days.

