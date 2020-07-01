Romania Insider
Liberals consolidate their lead in electoral polls in Romania
07 January 2020
The National Liberal Party (PNL) reached a score of 45% in the latest electoral barometer carried out in December 2019 by IMAS at the request of local radio station Europa FM, up from 39% in November and just under 30% in October.

The Liberals went up significantly in the polls after managing to remove the former Social Democrat Government led by Viorica Dancila in October 2019 and install their own Government, led by Ludovic Orban, despite fragile support in the Parliament.

Compared to January 2019, the party’s score doubled.

Meanwhile, the score of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) dropped to 18.5% in December 2019, down from 25.3% in January.

Save Romania Union (USR), the third-largest party in Romania’s Parliament, also went down in the polls in the last months of 2019, reaching a score of 11.5% in December, according to the Europa FM barometer.

In January 2019, USR was at 11%, but reached 21.4% of the vote intentions in July, after the good score in the elections for the European Parliament.

USR’s refusal to join the Liberals in forming the Government and the poor score of its leader Dan Barna in the first round of the presidential elections, probably brought down the party’s score.

USR’s ally PLUS, the party of former prime minister Dacian Ciolos, also went down in the polls to about 3.5% in December from 8.8% in January 2019.

ALDE, the party of former prime minister Calin Popescu Tariceanu, and PSD’s former ally, recorded the steepest drop in the polls, from 13.4% in January 2019 to 3.5% in December.

Meanwhile, PRO Romania, the party of former PM Victor Ponta, stood at 6.4% of the vote intentions in December, and PMP, the party of former president Traian Basescu, was at 3%.

The poll, conducted on a sample of 1,011 respondents, has an error margin of +/-3.1%.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

40