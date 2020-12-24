Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 12/24/2020 - 10:25
Politics

Romania's center-right Government of PM Florin Citu takes office

24 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Parliament endorsed prime minister-designate Florin Citu and his Government on Wednesday, December 23. The center-right coalition Government got 260 votes for out of 455 MPs present - 32 more than necessary - and 183 votes against.

The Citu cabinet members were then sworn in at the Cotroceni Palace later in the evening, officially starting their mandate.

Earlier in the day, the Parliament's expert committees quickly reviewed the candidates and issued positive recommendations. Too fast, the Social Democrat opposition claimed. 

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis had designated finance minister Citu to form a new Government on behalf of a center-right coalition of three parties formed around the National Liberal Party (PNL). The designation took place only one day before, on December 22.

Romania's prime minister Florin Citu is a member of the Senate on the ticket of PNL, and has served as minister of finance in the Liberal Government of Ludovic Orban since November 2019. He has been a member of the Liberal Party since 2016.

He was also designated as prime minister in the spring of 2020 after the Social Democrats had overthrown the Orban cabinet with a no-confidence motion. However, he quit a few minutes before the vote, allowing Orban to form another Government and win lawmakers' confidence amid the rising coronavirus threat.

Florin Citu, born in 1972, has served as a senator since 2016. He graduated from a vocational high school in Romania in 1990 - when communism collapsed, leaving the door open to a sea of opportunities.  

He later studied at and graduated from private Grinnell College in the USA during 1992-1996. There, he specialized in economics and mathematics. There's no public information on how he got there and how he financed his studies.

He later completed his MSc at Iowa State University and pursued PhD studies at the same university without delivering his thesis.

Before returning to Romania in 2005, Citu served as an economist at the European Investment Bank (2003-2005) and the Central Bank of New Zealand (2001-2003). 

After returning to Romania in 2005, he served as head of Treasury and chief economist at ING Bank (Romania) until 2011, when the bank's management removed him in unclear circumstances. He challenged the bank's decision in court. He was reportedly involved in what Romania's National Bank (BNR) claims to have been a failed speculative attack against the local currency in 2008. However, he denied having been involved in that episode.

The Florin Citu cabinet has 21 members, including the prime minister, two deputy prime ministers, and 18 ministers. Only one of the 21 members is a woman - labor minister Raluca Turcan - making this one of the most gender-unbalanced governments Romania has had in the last 30 years.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 10:08
23 December 2020
Politics
Romania's president designates former finance minister to form center-right cabinet
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 12/24/2020 - 10:25
Politics

Romania's center-right Government of PM Florin Citu takes office

24 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Parliament endorsed prime minister-designate Florin Citu and his Government on Wednesday, December 23. The center-right coalition Government got 260 votes for out of 455 MPs present - 32 more than necessary - and 183 votes against.

The Citu cabinet members were then sworn in at the Cotroceni Palace later in the evening, officially starting their mandate.

Earlier in the day, the Parliament's expert committees quickly reviewed the candidates and issued positive recommendations. Too fast, the Social Democrat opposition claimed. 

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis had designated finance minister Citu to form a new Government on behalf of a center-right coalition of three parties formed around the National Liberal Party (PNL). The designation took place only one day before, on December 22.

Romania's prime minister Florin Citu is a member of the Senate on the ticket of PNL, and has served as minister of finance in the Liberal Government of Ludovic Orban since November 2019. He has been a member of the Liberal Party since 2016.

He was also designated as prime minister in the spring of 2020 after the Social Democrats had overthrown the Orban cabinet with a no-confidence motion. However, he quit a few minutes before the vote, allowing Orban to form another Government and win lawmakers' confidence amid the rising coronavirus threat.

Florin Citu, born in 1972, has served as a senator since 2016. He graduated from a vocational high school in Romania in 1990 - when communism collapsed, leaving the door open to a sea of opportunities.  

He later studied at and graduated from private Grinnell College in the USA during 1992-1996. There, he specialized in economics and mathematics. There's no public information on how he got there and how he financed his studies.

He later completed his MSc at Iowa State University and pursued PhD studies at the same university without delivering his thesis.

Before returning to Romania in 2005, Citu served as an economist at the European Investment Bank (2003-2005) and the Central Bank of New Zealand (2001-2003). 

After returning to Romania in 2005, he served as head of Treasury and chief economist at ING Bank (Romania) until 2011, when the bank's management removed him in unclear circumstances. He challenged the bank's decision in court. He was reportedly involved in what Romania's National Bank (BNR) claims to have been a failed speculative attack against the local currency in 2008. However, he denied having been involved in that episode.

The Florin Citu cabinet has 21 members, including the prime minister, two deputy prime ministers, and 18 ministers. Only one of the 21 members is a woman - labor minister Raluca Turcan - making this one of the most gender-unbalanced governments Romania has had in the last 30 years.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 10:08
23 December 2020
Politics
Romania's president designates former finance minister to form center-right cabinet
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content