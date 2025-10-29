Events
Partner Content

A Season of Distinction and Celebration: Iconic Hotel Wins Three Prestigious Awards This Autumn

29 October 2025
Romania Insider

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

This autumn has marked an extraordinary chapter for InterContinental Athénée Palace Hotel, as the iconic Bucharest landmark has been recognized with three major international distinctions that reaffirm its position among Europe’s most refined destinations.

At the World Travel Awards 2025, InterContinental Athénée Palace proudly received the title of “Romania’s Leading Hotel”, a recognition that celebrates its commitment to excellence, impeccable service, and timeless elegance. Adding to this honour, the hotel has been awarded a Michelin Key, one of the most coveted symbols of hospitality distinction, spotlighting hotels that offer a unique sense of place, exceptional comfort, and a memorable guest experience. The accolades were completed by a win at the LUXE Global Awards, further underscoring the property’s reputation for world-class luxury and hospitality.

“These recognitions are a testament to the dedication of our team and the loyalty of our guests,” said Emmy Stoel, General Manager of InterContinental Athénée Palace. “As we enter the festive season, we are inspired to celebrate these achievements with a rich calendar of experiences designed to bring people together in style.”

A Festive Season of Elegance and Joy

Building on this momentum, InterContinental Athénée Palace unveils its Festive Season Calendar, a series of events and curated moments capturing the spirit of celebration. Guests can look forward to:

  • The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, a sparkling evening that officially opens the holiday season, accompanied by carols, dance and winter delicacies.
  • Festive Afternoon Teas at Café Athénée and Seasonal Signature Menus at JORJ Restaurant, where the culinary team reinterprets traditional flavours with refined creativity.
  • New Year’s Eve Gala Dinners, two elegant soirées combining live music, gourmet cuisine and live entertainment to welcome 2026 in style.

Throughout December, the hotel transforms into an Enchanted Forest, inviting international guests and locals alike to share in its atmosphere of warmth, refinement, and festive charm.

Full details can be found here: Festive Season 2025 – InterContinental Athenee Palace

*This is partner content.

Normal
Events
Partner Content

A Season of Distinction and Celebration: Iconic Hotel Wins Three Prestigious Awards This Autumn

29 October 2025
Romania Insider

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

This autumn has marked an extraordinary chapter for InterContinental Athénée Palace Hotel, as the iconic Bucharest landmark has been recognized with three major international distinctions that reaffirm its position among Europe’s most refined destinations.

At the World Travel Awards 2025, InterContinental Athénée Palace proudly received the title of “Romania’s Leading Hotel”, a recognition that celebrates its commitment to excellence, impeccable service, and timeless elegance. Adding to this honour, the hotel has been awarded a Michelin Key, one of the most coveted symbols of hospitality distinction, spotlighting hotels that offer a unique sense of place, exceptional comfort, and a memorable guest experience. The accolades were completed by a win at the LUXE Global Awards, further underscoring the property’s reputation for world-class luxury and hospitality.

“These recognitions are a testament to the dedication of our team and the loyalty of our guests,” said Emmy Stoel, General Manager of InterContinental Athénée Palace. “As we enter the festive season, we are inspired to celebrate these achievements with a rich calendar of experiences designed to bring people together in style.”

A Festive Season of Elegance and Joy

Building on this momentum, InterContinental Athénée Palace unveils its Festive Season Calendar, a series of events and curated moments capturing the spirit of celebration. Guests can look forward to:

  • The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, a sparkling evening that officially opens the holiday season, accompanied by carols, dance and winter delicacies.
  • Festive Afternoon Teas at Café Athénée and Seasonal Signature Menus at JORJ Restaurant, where the culinary team reinterprets traditional flavours with refined creativity.
  • New Year’s Eve Gala Dinners, two elegant soirées combining live music, gourmet cuisine and live entertainment to welcome 2026 in style.

Throughout December, the hotel transforms into an Enchanted Forest, inviting international guests and locals alike to share in its atmosphere of warmth, refinement, and festive charm.

Full details can be found here: Festive Season 2025 – InterContinental Athenee Palace

*This is partner content.

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 October 2025
Justice
Romanian Parliament, police launch probes into Bucharest residential building explosion
29 October 2025
Transport
Wizz Air launches 25 new routes in Romania for 2025–2026 winter season
29 October 2025
Politics
Campaign of far-right politician Călin Georgescu “directed from Moscow,” Romanian president says
29 October 2025
Justice
Romania ranks lower in this year’s WJP Rule of Law Index
29 October 2025
Defense
Update: United States reduces military presence in Romania, other Eastern Flank states
29 October 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's Romgaz issues EUR 500 mln FX bond to finance offshore gas project Neptun Deep
29 October 2025
Politics
EC’s Valdis Dombrovskis urges Romania to stay on fiscal consolidation path
29 October 2025
People
Romanian PM Ilie Bolojan nominates Dăruiește Viață co-founder Oana Gheorghiu as deputy prime minister