A Season of Distinction and Celebration: Iconic Hotel Wins Three Prestigious Awards This Autumn

Partner Content

This autumn has marked an extraordinary chapter for InterContinental Athénée Palace Hotel, as the iconic Bucharest landmark has been recognized with three major international distinctions that reaffirm its position among Europe’s most refined destinations.

At the World Travel Awards 2025, InterContinental Athénée Palace proudly received the title of “Romania’s Leading Hotel”, a recognition that celebrates its commitment to excellence, impeccable service, and timeless elegance. Adding to this honour, the hotel has been awarded a Michelin Key, one of the most coveted symbols of hospitality distinction, spotlighting hotels that offer a unique sense of place, exceptional comfort, and a memorable guest experience. The accolades were completed by a win at the LUXE Global Awards, further underscoring the property’s reputation for world-class luxury and hospitality.

“These recognitions are a testament to the dedication of our team and the loyalty of our guests,” said Emmy Stoel, General Manager of InterContinental Athénée Palace. “As we enter the festive season, we are inspired to celebrate these achievements with a rich calendar of experiences designed to bring people together in style.”

A Festive Season of Elegance and Joy

Building on this momentum, InterContinental Athénée Palace unveils its Festive Season Calendar, a series of events and curated moments capturing the spirit of celebration. Guests can look forward to:

The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony , a sparkling evening that officially opens the holiday season, accompanied by carols, dance and winter delicacies.

, a sparkling evening that officially opens the holiday season, accompanied by carols, dance and winter delicacies. Festive Afternoon Teas at Café Athénée and Seasonal Signature Menus at JORJ Restaurant, where the culinary team reinterprets traditional flavours with refined creativity.

at Café Athénée and at JORJ Restaurant, where the culinary team reinterprets traditional flavours with refined creativity. New Year’s Eve Gala Dinners, two elegant soirées combining live music, gourmet cuisine and live entertainment to welcome 2026 in style.

Throughout December, the hotel transforms into an Enchanted Forest, inviting international guests and locals alike to share in its atmosphere of warmth, refinement, and festive charm.

Full details can be found here: Festive Season 2025 – InterContinental Athenee Palace

*This is partner content.