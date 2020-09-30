RO Constitutional Court rules Parliament should decide general elections date

Romania's Constitutional Court (CCR) rejected as unfounded the objections of president Klaus Iohannis and the Government to the law by which the Parliament - and not the Government- sets the general elections' date, News.ro reported.

Therefore, the law is constitutional, and the lawmakers can decide the date of the elections.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The Government already scheduled the parliamentary elections for December 6.

The Parliament can confirm or change this date, under the law cleared by the Constitutional Court.

In his objection submitted to the CCR on August 17, president Iohannis claims that, "through the untimely intervention and the excessive formalization of the procedure for establishing the date of the elections, the premises for violating other provisions and constitutional guarantees are created".

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]