Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 08:40
Politics

RO Constitutional Court rules Parliament should decide general elections date

30 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Constitutional Court (CCR) rejected as unfounded the objections of president Klaus Iohannis and the Government to the law by which the Parliament - and not the Government- sets the general elections' date, News.ro reported.

Therefore, the law is constitutional, and the lawmakers can decide the date of the elections.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The Government already scheduled the parliamentary elections for December 6.

The Parliament can confirm or change this date, under the law cleared by the Constitutional Court.

In his objection submitted to the CCR on August 17, president Iohannis claims that, "through the untimely intervention and the excessive formalization of the procedure for establishing the date of the elections, the premises for violating other provisions and constitutional guarantees are created".

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 08:04
25 September 2020
Business
Romania's Constitutional Court rules Govt. should double child allowances
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 08:40
Politics

RO Constitutional Court rules Parliament should decide general elections date

30 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Constitutional Court (CCR) rejected as unfounded the objections of president Klaus Iohannis and the Government to the law by which the Parliament - and not the Government- sets the general elections' date, News.ro reported.

Therefore, the law is constitutional, and the lawmakers can decide the date of the elections.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The Government already scheduled the parliamentary elections for December 6.

The Parliament can confirm or change this date, under the law cleared by the Constitutional Court.

In his objection submitted to the CCR on August 17, president Iohannis claims that, "through the untimely intervention and the excessive formalization of the procedure for establishing the date of the elections, the premises for violating other provisions and constitutional guarantees are created".

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 08:04
25 September 2020
Business
Romania's Constitutional Court rules Govt. should double child allowances
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

30 September 2020
Social
COVID-19 in Romania: Number of new daily cases goes over 2,000 for the first time
29 September 2020
Business
French group Renault launches third generation of its best-selling Dacia Sandero and Logan - what's new?
28 September 2020
Politics
Romania local elections: Liberals score important victories in Socialist fiefs, progressists win several big cities
27 September 2020
Politics
Romania local elections: Partial results confirm Nicusor Dan is Bucharest’s new mayor
24 September 2020
Business
Made in Romania: Ford launches first Performance SUV in Europe, built in Craiova - video & photo gallery
23 September 2020
Politics
Comment: What's the stake of the local elections in Romania?
23 September 2020
Travel
Romania travel: Highlights of Banat region
22 September 2020
Politics
Romania’s Parliament ignores all warnings and votes 40% increase in pensions amid battle for votes