Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Politics

Social Democrats win Romania’s parliamentary elections, extremist party gets 9% of the votes - partial results

07 December 2020
The Social Democratic Party (PSD) won the parliamentary elections in Romania, with a score of close to 30% (29.67% with 96% of the votes cast in the country counted), according to partial results centralized by the local platform Code for Romania.

The ruling National Liberal Party (PNL) is second, with 25.57%, followed by the USR-PLUS alliance, with a score of 15.51%. The PNL can still form a ruling coalition with USR-PLUS and the Democrat Hungarian Union (UDMR), which got close to 6% of the votes.

The big surprise of these elections is the Alliance for Romanians’ Union (AUR), a relatively unknown party, which obtained a score of 9% with a unionistic, ultra-nationalistic, ultra-Orthodox doctrine.

Meanwhile, two of the parties currently in the Parliament – the Popular Movement Party (PMP) and PRO Romania – are under the 5% threshold needed to be represented in the next Parliament. PMP, the party of former president Traian Basescu, got a score of 4.9%, while PRO Romania, led by former PM Victor Ponta, got 4.2%.

The votes in Diaspora aren’t included in these results. In Diaspora, USR-PLUS took almost 30% of the votes, followed by PNL – 25.6%, AUR – 25.2%, and PMP – 8.5%, according to partial results after 91% of the votes have been counted and centralized.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Alberto Grosescu)

