Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 10/19/2020 - 11:21
Politics

Two of Romania’s most visible health experts during the COVID-19 pandemic join race for a seat in the Parliament

19 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Two of the most visible and highly cited health specialists in Romania during the COVID-19 pandemic have decided to run for a seat in the Parliament, on the lists of the Social Democratic Party (PSD). They are Alexandru Rafila, the president of the Romanian Society of Microbiology and Romania’s representative at the World Health Organization, and doctor Adrian Streinu-Cercel, the manager of the Matei Bals Institute of Infectious Diseases in Bucharest.

Alexandru Rafila (opening photo) announced last Thursday, October 15, that he has decided to join the PSD and run in the parliamentary elections on the party’s lists. He will open the PSD list for the Chamber of Deputies in Bucharest, local Digi24 reported.

“It was a difficult step for me, but I believe that I have the experience needed to help this country, not necessarily the Social Democratic Party. We need to have health legislation that makes a goal possible: universal access to health services. Intolerance, polarization make collaboration impossible. We need to focus on projects. Being a political party member is an opportunity to make a difference in our daily lives,” Alexandru Rafila said at the press conference organized on October 15. 

In his turn, PSD president Marcel Ciolacu, also present at the press conference, said that specialists are needed in the Parliament to make laws for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is clear that the current government is not managing this pandemic. Most of the time, they look for excuses or for someone to blame. People like Dr. Rafila must find themselves in the Romanian Parliament in the future,” Ciolacu said.

Then, on Sunday, October 18, the Social Democrat leader also announced that doctor Adrian Streinu-Cercel (picture below) is also running for a seat in the Parliament. He is second on PSD’s list for the Senate in Bucharest, after the capital’s former mayor Gabriela Firea.

Adrian Streinu-Cercel
Photo: Facebook/Partidul Social Democrat

“Professor Streinu-Cercel has been, from the first second, in the front line in the fight against the pandemic. I want to assure him that today he does not make a covenant or a promise to the PSD but continues to make a covenant with the Romanians, and we want the Parliament to benefit from the best specialists in the fight against the pandemic,” Ciolacu said, quoted by Digi24.

In turn, doctor Adrian Streinu-Cercel said that specialists should be present in hospitals but also where the laws that will also apply to the healthcare facilities are made. 

Streinu-Cercel also said that he would leave the leading position at the Matei Bals Institute when he becomes a member of the Parliament.

Alexandru Rafila received his medical degree in 1987 and a Ph.D. degree in Microbiology in 2004. He has been a senior specialist in Laboratory Medicine/Microbiology and Public Health since 2000, according to information on the website of the Romanian Society of Microbiology. He has held several positions in Romania’s central administration, but his expertise has also been recognized as an expert for the World Health Organization, NATO and European Commission. He has authored articles, manuals, book chapters, and guidelines for public health and microbiology practice. He has also contributed to the reestablishment, in 2016, of Medical Microbiology as a specialty in Romania.

Adrian Streinu-Cercel, MD, Ph.D., senior physician in Infectious Diseases, has also been one of the most cited health experts in Romania during the COVID-19 pandemic. General manager of the Matei Bals Institute of Infectious Diseases in Bucharest and Professor at the Department of Infectious Diseases and President of the University Senate of the Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy, he has also worked as Secretary of State in the Ministry of Health between 2009 and 2012. His CV is available here.

Romania will organize the general elections on December 6, according to the calendar announced by the government.

[email protected]

(Opening photo: Facebook/Patridul Social Democrat)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 08:37
08 October 2020
Politics
RO president says “elections must be held” despite complicated sanitary situation
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 10/19/2020 - 11:21
Politics

Two of Romania’s most visible health experts during the COVID-19 pandemic join race for a seat in the Parliament

19 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Two of the most visible and highly cited health specialists in Romania during the COVID-19 pandemic have decided to run for a seat in the Parliament, on the lists of the Social Democratic Party (PSD). They are Alexandru Rafila, the president of the Romanian Society of Microbiology and Romania’s representative at the World Health Organization, and doctor Adrian Streinu-Cercel, the manager of the Matei Bals Institute of Infectious Diseases in Bucharest.

Alexandru Rafila (opening photo) announced last Thursday, October 15, that he has decided to join the PSD and run in the parliamentary elections on the party’s lists. He will open the PSD list for the Chamber of Deputies in Bucharest, local Digi24 reported.

“It was a difficult step for me, but I believe that I have the experience needed to help this country, not necessarily the Social Democratic Party. We need to have health legislation that makes a goal possible: universal access to health services. Intolerance, polarization make collaboration impossible. We need to focus on projects. Being a political party member is an opportunity to make a difference in our daily lives,” Alexandru Rafila said at the press conference organized on October 15. 

In his turn, PSD president Marcel Ciolacu, also present at the press conference, said that specialists are needed in the Parliament to make laws for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is clear that the current government is not managing this pandemic. Most of the time, they look for excuses or for someone to blame. People like Dr. Rafila must find themselves in the Romanian Parliament in the future,” Ciolacu said.

Then, on Sunday, October 18, the Social Democrat leader also announced that doctor Adrian Streinu-Cercel (picture below) is also running for a seat in the Parliament. He is second on PSD’s list for the Senate in Bucharest, after the capital’s former mayor Gabriela Firea.

Adrian Streinu-Cercel
Photo: Facebook/Partidul Social Democrat

“Professor Streinu-Cercel has been, from the first second, in the front line in the fight against the pandemic. I want to assure him that today he does not make a covenant or a promise to the PSD but continues to make a covenant with the Romanians, and we want the Parliament to benefit from the best specialists in the fight against the pandemic,” Ciolacu said, quoted by Digi24.

In turn, doctor Adrian Streinu-Cercel said that specialists should be present in hospitals but also where the laws that will also apply to the healthcare facilities are made. 

Streinu-Cercel also said that he would leave the leading position at the Matei Bals Institute when he becomes a member of the Parliament.

Alexandru Rafila received his medical degree in 1987 and a Ph.D. degree in Microbiology in 2004. He has been a senior specialist in Laboratory Medicine/Microbiology and Public Health since 2000, according to information on the website of the Romanian Society of Microbiology. He has held several positions in Romania’s central administration, but his expertise has also been recognized as an expert for the World Health Organization, NATO and European Commission. He has authored articles, manuals, book chapters, and guidelines for public health and microbiology practice. He has also contributed to the reestablishment, in 2016, of Medical Microbiology as a specialty in Romania.

Adrian Streinu-Cercel, MD, Ph.D., senior physician in Infectious Diseases, has also been one of the most cited health experts in Romania during the COVID-19 pandemic. General manager of the Matei Bals Institute of Infectious Diseases in Bucharest and Professor at the Department of Infectious Diseases and President of the University Senate of the Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy, he has also worked as Secretary of State in the Ministry of Health between 2009 and 2012. His CV is available here.

Romania will organize the general elections on December 6, according to the calendar announced by the government.

[email protected]

(Opening photo: Facebook/Patridul Social Democrat)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 08:37
08 October 2020
Politics
RO president says “elections must be held” despite complicated sanitary situation
Normal
 
1

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

18 October 2020
Social
Bucharest to close schools, cinemas, theaters, indoor restaurants as it enters “red scenario”
15 October 2020
Business
Renault: The new Dacia Spring - the cheapest electric car in Europe - will be available for order in spring 2021
15 October 2020
Business
Dragos Anastasiu, reelected as president of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
14 October 2020
Sports
World premiere in Romania: Cliff diving 120 meters underground in famous salt mine
13 October 2020
Social
Romania extends state of alert, bans wedding events, removes some countries from "yellow list"
13 October 2020
Business
Romanian "queen of eyebrows" ranks higher than Beyonce, JLo and Serena Williams on Forbes list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women
13 October 2020
Social
Romania's Orthodox Church lashes at Govt. for banning pilgrimages over COVID-19 fears